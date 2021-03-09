Birth of single malt whisky documented on new film

Jim McEwan, the world's most awarded Scotch whisky distiller, and Eddie Brook, Co-Founder and Distiller of Cape Byron Distillery.

Cape Byron Distillery will soon release a single malt whisky, and the process of creating the new product has been immortalised in an upcoming documentary.

The film The Water of Life - A Whisky Film will be screened live at the distillery, plus a virtual online viewing available to audiences globally.

Whisky aficionados attending the event will enjoy an exclusive sampling of Cape Byron’s new single malt whisky, followed by a live Q&A with master distiller Jim McEwan, next generation distiller Eddie Brook and film director Greg Swartz.

The Water of Life is a documentary focused on the craftsmen, chemists, and renegades at the heart of the whisky revolution that turned the stagnant scotch whisky industry of the 1980s into what it is today.

The film follows Jim McEwan, the world’s most awarded Scotch whisky distiller, during his time in Australia at Cape Byron Distillery, where he played a pivotal role in the birth of their new spirit - the soon to be released single malt whisky.

Cape Byron is the only Australian distillery to feature on the film.

Starting behind the locked gates of an abandoned distillery, Jim McEwan and Mark Reynier -- “the most unlikely partnership in the history of whisky” -- share their personal experiences of the risk-taking and wild experimentation they used to turn Bruichladdich into a creative and financial powerhouse.

The Australian premiere of the film, held at Cape Byron Distillery, will be showing on April 1.

The tasting kit will include 25ml samples of Cape Byron Distillery new make spirit, Cape Byron Distillery Single Malt Whisky and Barrell aged Mac Liqueur.

Director Greg Swartz said the event will be a special one for him.

“Our biggest challenge, as with any food or drink film, is you can’t taste the screen,” he said. “When putting this event together it was important that we found a way to bring not just the story to the screen, but to engage the audience in a way whisky does.”

Co-Founder and Distiller of Cape Byron Distillery, Eddie Brook, was excited to share the film with Australian whisky fans.

“The film captures that moment when Jim was at the distillery when we first started this whisky journey and now, we get to share the spirit with the whisky community,” he said.

For tickets, tasting kits and other offers please click here or visit the eventbrite page.