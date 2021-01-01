GOSSIP GIRL -- Poison Ivy -- Pictured: (l-r) Leighton Meester as Blair, Blake Lively as Serena -- Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Television Entertainment/Eric Liebowitz ? 2007 WBEI. All Rights Reserved.

Boy do we have some celebratory New Year's goss for you.

The bingiest show ever, at least in my humble opinion, has just dropped its entire six seasons on Binge, with Gossip Girl now streaming on the platform.

Whether you have or haven't seen the salacious, glitzy teen drama, you're in for a treat. I've re-watched Gossip Girl four times and it never gets old.

The US show follows a group of glamorous, exceedingly wealthy privileged teenagers on Manhattan's Upper East Side, peppered with betrayal, romance and Tiffany & Co themed parties.

The cast of Gossip Girl

It first aired in 2007 and ran for six successful seasons until the finale in 2012, with 121 episodes.

It also catapulted Blake Lively to superstardom, with the actress playing leading lady Serena van der Woodsen, as well as her co-stars Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf, personal fave), Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey), Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald) and Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass).

Blair and Serena were on-and-off besties, pretty much the entire show.

It comes as the Gossip Girl reboot has been shooting scenes in New York.

A much more diverse cast of privileged private school teens can be seen in photos taken during filming in November at the Metropolitan Museum of Art - affectionately dubbed the Met steps.

A love story for the ages.

The HBO Max series, which will stream locally on Binge when it drops next year, is set eight years after the events of Gossip Girl.

It has not been confirmed whether or not any of the OG gang will reprise their roles, but original narrator Kristen Bell is returning to voice gossip girl.

Originally published as 'Bingiest show ever' hits streaming