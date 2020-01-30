Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRINK DRIVING
DRINK DRIVING
News

‘Binge drinking’ session at wedding ends in car crash

Aisling Brennan
30th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who crashed his car while drink driving more than twice the legal limit has had his license suspended.

James Stuart Priestly appeared before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday charged over driving with a high range PCA after he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.199.

Police had charged Priestly after he had crashed his car into a fence following a "binge drinking" episode at a wedding which left him "emotionally disturbed" on October 13 last year.

The court heard Priestly was seeking counselling for his alcohol abuse, which had been brought on following a relationship breakdown and working in a high-pressured job as an IT specialist.

Magistrate Michael Dakin told the court Priestley's many personal references had spoken highly of the man, and many had "expressed surprise" at his offence.

Mr Dakin said while nobody was injured in the crash, and there was minimal property damage other than his car which was written off, his blood alcohol reading was "very concerning".

Priestly was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and has had his license suspended for nine months.

binge drinking drink driving lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Generous Lismore shoppers help kids get back to school

        premium_icon Generous Lismore shoppers help kids get back to school

        News PRIORITY was given to students attending schools in areas affected by the bushfires.

        Plan for traffic lights at ‘dangerous’ Ballina intersection

        premium_icon Plan for traffic lights at ‘dangerous’ Ballina intersection

        News BALLINA Shire Council will undertake traffic modelling to see if traffic lights can...

        Eight Northern Rivers eateries fined by food authority

        premium_icon Eight Northern Rivers eateries fined by food authority

        News LOCAL eateries and supermarkets were issued food safety fines.

        Helping make childbirth a positive experience

        premium_icon Helping make childbirth a positive experience

        News A LOCAL midwife and calmbirth educator is opening a pre-and post birth support...