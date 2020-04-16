Bindi Irwin releases stunning wedding photos

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin laughing and looking at each other

BINDI Irwin has opened up her wedding album to the world just weeks after tying the knot with Chandler Powell.

Foxtel's Animal Planet will air a one-hour special Crikey! It's the Irwins: Bindi's Wedding on July 18 in Australia, after it airs in the US this weekend, which will show moments from the day including Robert Irwin walking his sister down the aisle, Bindi lighting a candle to honour her late father, Steve Irwin, and appearances by koalas, macaws and snakes.

The photos show a portrait of Steve and his beloved dog Sui set up at the Australia Zoo ceremony next to a bouquet of flowers tied with a khaki ribbon, matching his daughter's bridal bouquet.

"Most brides have something blue; I had my khaki," Bindi told People magazine in the US after the wedding.

Terri Irwin, who believes Steve would have worn Khaki on the day, added that it was an "interesting parallel" that both she and Steve and Bindi and Chandler first met at Australia Zoo.

"So many memories came flooding back. It was a day where I wish Steve was there, but I think he really was. He would have been the first to cry happy tears," she told People.

The Queensland wildlife warrior married Powell in a fast-tracked wedding at Australia Zoo on March 25 with only three guests - Robert, Terri and Steve's best friend Wes Mannion.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to make the difficult decision to bring their April 4 ceremony forward in order for Bindi's family to attend before restrictions on weddings came into effect.

Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin, Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin in a family photo. Chandler Powell is holding a koala and Robert Irwin is holding a macaw.

"It was almost like we were eloping," Bindi told People. "Kind of crazy and certainly not what we had planned, but I think that made it even more special. Even if it wasn't by-the-book perfect, it was our perfect."

"We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it boiled down to it, we both just said, 'Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we'll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together."

The dress was inspired by her mum's wedding dress, which she had tried on when she was 12 and loved but was too delicate and ill-fitting to be altered.

She decided on a similar long-sleeve A-line gown with sunflower lace that reminded her of her dad.

"When we would go on projects and drives together, we'd often drive through these huge sunflower fields in the middle of nowhere and we always stopped to take them in," she told People.

The cake, a simple vanilla flavour with strawberries, was an ode to nature and the couple wrote their own vows.

Stream or watch Crikey! It's the Irwins: Bindi's Wedding on Saturday, July 18 at 6.30pm on Animal Planet, available on Foxtel