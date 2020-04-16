Bin night is “noice” for couple

Brett and Narelle Butcher have a quick pash in their Kath and Kim inspired Bin Isolation video on Facebook that has been shared more than 5000 times.

BIN night across Australia has been transformed by the posting of some weird and wacky dress-ups, but for one couple, their post has definitely become "a bit unusual".

Narelle Butcher and her husband Brett donned a costume to channel some Kath and Kim magic

With a bit of video magic from her "techno" son, and the iconic theme playing in the background, the pair, dressed as Kath and husband Kel strut down their driveway, show some of their dancing skills, before stopping for a quick "pash".

"We had the outfits from an Australia Day cruise where there was an Aussie legend dress up, and we actually won it," Ms Butcher said.

"We saw the Facebook page and how positive it all was, and we thought let's have a go and put something together."

What happened next has left Ms Butcher amazed, with the video spreading like, well, you know what.

"There's been at least 5000 shares and 53,000 reactions," she said. "My notifications have been just been spinning, but it's all been positive.

"I knew it was going to be public, but you don't realise how far it can get as soon as people start sharing it.

"I think mine hit a bit of a chord."

Ms Butcher said she enjoyed seeing the ridiculous things others were doing and the good ideas people came with, and already had tentative plans in place for the next bin night.

"It's a big maybe," she said.

"I'm always up for making a bit of a fool of my self, but I didn't expect all this.

"It's all a bit of good fun."

To see other videos search for Bin Isolation Outing on Facebook.