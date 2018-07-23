America calling for Australia’s next boxing superstar

A WORLD title fight and a potential world champion will headline a massive boxing card at Eveleigh in Sydney on Friday week.

Billy "The Kid" Dib (43-4) will fight Tevin "American Idol" Farmer (24-5-1) for the IBF-mandated super featherweight title, while rising bantamweight star Brock Jarvis will attempt to continue his surge up the boxing ranks on the same card.

Jarvis took his record to 14-0 with a round-one KO of Suriya Keawkhao in Bangkok last week. He will fight hardened Yotchanchai Yakaeo on Friday week.

Dib and Jarvis are both trained by legendary Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech.

Kostya Tszyu's son Tim will also fight on the card at Technology Park, as will super-middleweight Isaac Buckley, who will fight for the NSW title.

Jarvis, 20, is starting to attract media attention in America.

"I'm very confident because of the way I train," Jarvis said. "I train very hard and feel I'm always ready. I have the best corner and the best people around me.

"I'm just doing what I normally do - stick to my routine and listen to my corner and don't believe your own hype. Jeff believes I can get a title shot next year but I don't worry about that. I just have to show up every day and do my work.

"World titles don't come easy. I just have to be patient and be ready when I get the chance."

Tim Tszyu is unbeaten in his nine professional fights.

