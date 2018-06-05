Menu
The new City Free From Porn electronic billboards.
Billboards linking porn to human trafficking erected in CBD

24th Sep 2018 7:43 AM | Updated: 8:50 AM

TOOWOOMBA'S anti-porn campaign has erected its fourth billboard campaign in the Garden City's CBD.

The billboards are placed on one of the electronic signs on the corner of Margaret St and Ruthven St.

"We chose to focus one billboard on porn and human trafficking," a spokesperson for the City Free From Porn campaign said.

The new billboard.
The group said there was a link between porn and human trafficking.

A second billboard alleges two in three Toowoomba residents "agree porn is having a negative impact on society" and a third states "real people need real love".

