It's been called the "biggest stuff-up in Big Brother history!"

Channel 7's version of the reality show is being filmed right now in a warehouse in Sydney with the whole season to be prerecorded.

But there was a monumental error in the control room when filming one of the first evictions, it's been revealed by TV Blackbox editor Rob McKnight.

"The biggest stuff-up in Big Brother history has happened where they haven't recorded an eviction," Mr McKnight told news.com.au.

"This is unprecedented because usually evictions are live but Endemol Shine have made the decision to prerecord the entire series. That gives them more time the edit each episode, but when it came time to film one of the first evictions, no one hit record on the digital recorder.

"That has meant the evicted housemate, who is someone we all know, had to go back into the house and act surprised when they filmed the eviction again."

The Big Brother house is in a warehouse at North Head. Picture: AAP Image / Julian Andrews.

RELATED: Big Brother Germany contestants learn about coronavirus crisis on live TV

Mr McKnight said that when Big Brother airs soon on Channel 7, "just know that when you see one of the evictions, it's all completely fake because all the reactions have been shot again".

Channel 7 has been contacted for comment.

As Mr McKnight mentioned, one of the first housemates to be evicted from the new season will be a familiar face.

"I can tell you it's a former Big Brother housemate," he told news.com.au.

The "unprecedented" error in the control room is the latest bad news from the set of the show which has reportedly been struggling with its lacklustre cast.

"On the TV Blackbox podcast, Ben Norris, who is a former Big Brother winner, said the casting was great on paper but hasn't translated to the final product," Mr McKnight revealed.

"They're looking at bringing in some celebrity intruders. When you see intruders go in to these environments, it usually means it's not going well and they have to mix it up a bit to get what they need."

Channel 7s version of Big Brother Australia will be hosted by Sonia Kruger. Yesterday Kruger appeared on Sunrise and revealed that the housemates were told about the coronavirus pandemic last Friday.

Sonia Kruger is hosting Big Brother again. Picture: Nick Wilson

"Our executive producer went into the house and spoke to them through the diary room," she said.

Kruger said the housemates were "shocked, as most people would be learning the news about a worldwide pandemic".

Bizarrely, Kruger said the housemates "were really quite concerned to hear about the football codes, NRL and AFL, potentially not going ahead".

Interestingly, the moment the housemates were told about the coronavirus outbreak was not filmed by producers.

"We felt it was probably better to do it this way," Kruger said.

Originally published as 'Biggest stuff-up in Big Brother history'