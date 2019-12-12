Big W’s ‘adorable’ $6 family swimmers

Big W's adorable matching tropical swimwear range costs as little as $6.

Big W has just taken matching attire to a whole new level with its new family swimwear range.

Kmart was all the rage with its affordable $12 range of bikini tops and bottoms, but its rival has taken the lead after dropping its adorable new tropical pieces for the whole family.

There's no surprises parents are going wild for the affordable range, which costs as little as $6.

After Big W posted images of its trendy swimmers on Instagram - modelled by a father and his two daughters and also a mum with her little girl - social media users flooded the comments section.

"Love them!" one person wrote.

"I need to get these!!" wrote another.

"So cute," said a third.

Others were excited to see there were matching "daddy and daughter" swimmers too.

"You can stop being jealous and match the girls too hehe," one woman said, tagging her partner.

Available for purchase in-store and online, the range includes tropical frill one piece for women ($20), Botanical print swim shorts for men ($10), floral microfibre swim shorts for baby boys ($6), and a tropical one piece for baby girls ($12).

But you better get in quick as there's only a few sizes left of each item.

The men's botanical shorts start from small and go up to 3XL, the women's one piece is from size 6 to 18 and the girl's mini swimsuit is from size 2 to 7.

"We have seen the 'mini-me' trend take off this year, with the popularity coming down to the novelty factor," Teresa Rendo, Big W's general manager of commercial told newa.com.au

"This particular 'matchy-matchy' range from BIG W is made even more popular by its on-trend tropical print. It caters to the whole family, with the adorable range consisting of six separate pieces in total starting from $6."

Big W first launched with mini me knitwear for Mother's Day, matching dads swimwear for Fathers Day and most recently its Christmas FamJams pyjamas.

It's not the first time people have gone wild for a pair of affordable swimmers.

In October, Kmart caused online chaos when it released its fashionable leopard-print bikini tops and bottoms.

Plus-size fashion model Lavi Love shared photos of herself in the popular bikini, attracting hundreds of comments about the budget swimmers.

Her post also came with an empowering message about body confidence.

"Body confidence does not come from trying to achieve the 'perfect' body. It comes from embracing the one you've already got," she said.

Glassons was also all the rage last month when it dropped its $30 two piece with heaps of bikini-clad snaps shared all over Instagram.

Featuring a block bandeau-style top with thin straps, the swimmers flash a racy amount of underboob, a trend that has been dominating swimwear this year.

Its bottoms are equally as risque, sitting high on the hips in a trendy V-cut.