Big Wednesday surf warning for North Coast

SURF'S WAY UP: The Bureau of Metrology has issued a hazardous surf warning for NSW including the Northern Rivers for Wednesday August 2, 2017.

SURFERS can resign themselves to watching the waves rather than riding them after the Bureau of Meteorology issues a hazard warning early on Wednesday.

At 4:03 am on Wednesday August 2, the BOM reported a hazardous surf warning for New South Wales.

"Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas (of) Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast,” the BOM said.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advised:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

No further warnings will be issued for this event, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings issued if necessary.

Check the Coastal Waters Forecast for information on wind, wave and weather conditions for these areas at http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ or on marine radio.