22°
News

Big Waves, big memories to be compiled

21st Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Beautiful place to surf at Lennox Head.
Beautiful place to surf at Lennox Head. STEPHEN W.POPE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TO COINCIDE with the 10 year anniversary of the Lennox National Surfing Reserve in February 2018, a 'Surfing Lennox' crew are compiling a book documenting the history of surfing around the Lennox region.

"In 2008 the Surfing Reserve was recognised as a site of environmental, cultural and historical significance to the Australian surfing culture,” Lennox Head Heritage Committee convener, Robyn Hargrave said.

"We have assembled an experienced volunteer 'surf-crew' working with the Lennox Head Heritage Committee to preserve our surfing history.”

But the team needs your help.

They are calling out to the public for donations of photos, recollections and any surfing lifestyle memories that can be collated into the publication that will reflect the transition of surfing Lennox circa 1958 through to the present.

The exact date surfing started in Lennox is a mystery.

It is generally thought that in 1958 Ballina man Barry Regan was one of the first to surf Lennox Point on his five metre timber board. But even Barry is not sure he was the first.

Barry Regan with his five metre timber surfboard.
Barry Regan with his five metre timber surfboard. Barry Cheadle

Phil Myers of the Surfing Lennox volunteers said, "No photos are too old or too new for this collection.”

As images come in, they will be displayed in the foyer of the Lennox Head Community Centre.

"We are sure to have a few laughs at those fond and sometimes crazy memories,” Mr Myers said.

If you can contribute to creating this permanent collection of the surfing history of Lennox Head and adjoining surf breaks, please contact Robyn Hargrave (0412 660 994), Max Perrot (0427 875 066), George Leslie (0414 935 951), Phil Myers (0403 230 892) or Vic Leto (0401 522 124).

Ballina Shire Advocate

Topics:  barry regan lennox head lennox national surfing reserve surfing history

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Skatepark bounces between sites

Skatepark bounces between sites

YOUNG skateboarders could be forgiven for thinking there was a tennis match going on.

19 Crimes to be found at food and wine festival

19 CRIMES: Sarah Smith and Glenn Hanson of Dan Murphy's try and get the 'goods' from John Nicolson and Col Lee of Ballina-on-Richmond Rotary.

Transportation to the NSW colony for impersonating an Egyptian

NSW Budget 2017 LIVE: $100 for parents with sporty kids

Anzac service at St Mary's College.

The Treasurer has revealed a multi-billion splurge on schools

WEATHER: Rain, hazardous coastal conditions forecast

Stormy weather conditions battered the coast this morning at Lennox Head.

Strong wind warning in place for Byron Coast.

Local Partners

North Coast lifeguards made over 140 rescues during summer

AFTER a successful summer, Australian Lifeguard Service is seeking more applicants for the 2018 summer season.

Two evacuated as caravan destroyed by fire

Two fire trucks rushed to a caravan park in Ballina this morning.

Emergency services receive 22 calls about caravan fire

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

A musical audience with the king of Egypt

ON STAGE: The Pharaoh (played by Matthew Wood) and dancers in Ballina Players' upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat..

Ballina Player's new production opens this weekend

Sharing the stories of leaving their homelands

Highlighting Refugee Week from June 18-24.

Stories by people being held in community, on and offshore detention

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild bachelorette weekend, what could possibly go wrong?

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

Wahlberg leaving the Transformers franchise to ‘get my life back’.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

A scene from the movie Cars 3.

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 Contact Agent

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Premiere Large Block With Elevation &amp; Views

8 Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Residential Land 0 0 $600,000 to...

Roundhouse Place sits at one of the highest points of Ocean Shores yet is only 1km to the beach, 700m to the local shops and 500m to the Ocean Shores golf course...

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 1 Contact Agent

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!