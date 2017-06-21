Big Waves, big memories to be compiled

TO COINCIDE with the 10 year anniversary of the Lennox National Surfing Reserve in February 2018, a 'Surfing Lennox' crew are compiling a book documenting the history of surfing around the Lennox region.

"In 2008 the Surfing Reserve was recognised as a site of environmental, cultural and historical significance to the Australian surfing culture,” Lennox Head Heritage Committee convener, Robyn Hargrave said.

"We have assembled an experienced volunteer 'surf-crew' working with the Lennox Head Heritage Committee to preserve our surfing history.”

But the team needs your help.

They are calling out to the public for donations of photos, recollections and any surfing lifestyle memories that can be collated into the publication that will reflect the transition of surfing Lennox circa 1958 through to the present.

The exact date surfing started in Lennox is a mystery.

It is generally thought that in 1958 Ballina man Barry Regan was one of the first to surf Lennox Point on his five metre timber board. But even Barry is not sure he was the first.

Barry Regan with his five metre timber surfboard. Barry Cheadle

Phil Myers of the Surfing Lennox volunteers said, "No photos are too old or too new for this collection.”

As images come in, they will be displayed in the foyer of the Lennox Head Community Centre.

"We are sure to have a few laughs at those fond and sometimes crazy memories,” Mr Myers said.

If you can contribute to creating this permanent collection of the surfing history of Lennox Head and adjoining surf breaks, please contact Robyn Hargrave (0412 660 994), Max Perrot (0427 875 066), George Leslie (0414 935 951), Phil Myers (0403 230 892) or Vic Leto (0401 522 124).