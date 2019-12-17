These are the best bargains at Big W's huge clearance sale

If you have left your Christmas shopping to last minute, you’re in luck as Big W has slashed the prices on nearly 800 items from toys to home appliances.

If you have left your Christmas shopping to last minute, you’re in luck as Big W has slashed the prices on nearly 800 items from toys to home appliances.

If there was ever a good time to stock up on your last-minute Christmas gifts, it would be now.

Retail giant Big W has just announced a massive clearance sale with up to 70 per cent off a range of items from toys to home appliances, kitchenware and beauty.

More than 4000 prices will be dropped both in-store and online, but it's only for a limited time or until stocks last.

KITCHENWARE

If you're in need of a dinner set, especially with Christmas around the corner, you can get your hands on an entire Corelle Signature Terrazzo 16-piece set for $62.30, saving you $26.70. Or, if that's stretching the budget, other 12-piece dinner sets are on offer for just $15.

Marble serving boards are now $10, teapots $5 and gravy boats $5.

HOME AND APPLIANCES

If your loungeroom needs decorating, a floor lamp is on sale for half price at $19.50, a flower glass vase is now $9.50 and an eight-pack photo frame will cost just $12.50.

For half price, you can also find a big range of bakeware, including cake pans for $4.50, muffin trays from $6, roasting trays and baking pans for $6 and cooking racks for $6.

The Russell Hobbs Express Chef digital multi cooker is now $111.75 at 25 per cent off, while the brand's four-slice toaster is down to $74.25, saving you $24.75.

Big W has launched a huge clearance sale with up to 70 per cent off selected brands. Picture: Big W

Russel Hobbs kettles, toasters and multi cookers are 25 per cent off. Picture: Big W

For those who love their juices, the Nutri Ninja Pro blender (BL450) is now $99, saving you $30.

Christmas baking, disposable tableware and bonbons are up to 30 per cent off.

You can get a pack of six Christmas confetti popping bonbons for $10.50, saving you $4.50, or a 12 pack of holographic bonbons at $9.60, saving you 20 per cent. Christmas cookie cutters (eight pack) are now just $4.

Other items on sale include hand towels from $4, three-packs of tea towels for $5, curtains for $12.50, oven gloves for $5, toothpaste for $7.96 and $10 yoga mats.

TOYS

There's a range of kids toys on sale, including great stocking fillers like the Wiggles Emma plush toy at $14, Star Wars figurines from $9, Nerf water blasters at $14 and Lego sets from just $10.

There's a saving of $20 on the Hot Wheels ultimate gator car wash play set, which is down to $79.

There’s hundreds of toys on sale. Picture: Big W

A LeapPad Ultimate Bundle in pink has a $39.80 saving on it. Picture: Big W

LOL Surprise! toys are down to $8, while the LOL Surprise winter chalet doll house has been reduced to $319.20 - a $79.80 saving.

Disney Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa fashion doll set will now cost $31 after an $8 saving.

For just $10, parents can also find children's hooded bath towels featuring a unicorn, shark, bumble bee, sheep, kitty cat or dinosaur.

Hoping for some kids furniture? Shoppers can get a student desk for half price at $29.50, table lamps from $14.50, LED animal signs for $7.50, animal cushions for $5 and bean bags for $10.

Back-to-school items are also discounted. Grab a backpack for $15, 15-pack blue, red and black ballpoint pens for $3, permanent markers for 43 and stationery sets for $5.

The clearance sale is on for a limited time or while stocks last.

BEAUTY

Beauty fans are also in for a treat with selected brands half price.

The Revlon pout party Christmas gift set is now just $17.47 after a $17.48 saving. If you're in need of a hair straightener, the Remington curl and straight confidence has been reduced to $129 - a $20 saving.

For other skin, hair and beauty needs, the Olay moisturiser is half price at $24.37, hair dye kits are going for $8.75, make-up wipes are $3.98, face masks $3.99, hairspray $4.80, brow razors $5, eye creams $16.47 and cleansing oil $4.88.

There is up to 50 per cent off across the beauty range. Picture: Big W

There's up to 50 per cent off a range of make-up products, including the Rimmel London SPF15 BB cream, which is down to $8.37, saving you $4.58, and the Maybelline shine-free oil control, which is 40 per cent off, now down to $9.90.

Other half-price items include $4 lip balm, $7.50 false lashes, $4.25 beauty sponge, $7.50 eyeshadow palettes, $12.48 L'Oreal mascara, $5.25 liquid liner, $7 highlighter stick, $6.89 eyebrow kit and $6 bronzers.

A full list of the clearance items can be found here.