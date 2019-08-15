Big tides are the perfect time to wet a line

CONDITIONS have improved for all forms of fishing.

If you're heading offshore, there are still plenty of leatherjackets on the 32 Fathom line, so take plenty of tackle with you.

But with the cooler temperatures, we should see more snapper on the close reefs.

The big tides in the coming week will be good for mulloway in the Richmond River.

There also are good numbers of bream and luderick in the lower reaches.

The flathead are best between the Burns Point ferry and Wardell on the run-out tide. Stick to the shallower water. Prawns and pilchards have been the best of the bait, while better fish have been caught on hard-bodied lures.

For the beaches, it's worth checking out Angels, Boulder and Seven Mile for tailor, flathead and bream. Use pipis for the bream, and mullet fillets of bonito for the flathead and tailor.