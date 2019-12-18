Big hitters set to make a mark in T20 cricket

Tintenbar-East Ballina batsman Abe Crawford will be one to watch in the upcoming Twenty20 rounds. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

FIVE cricketers to watch in the upcoming Twenty20 rounds of Far North Coast LJ Hooker League.

Ash Simes, Marist Brothers

One of the most underrated cricketers in the competition and he usually finds his feet in these games.

He is also one of the only current players to score a century in the T20 format after his 110-run effort against Pottsville last season.

Simes scored a half century in the first innings with an unbeaten 71 in Brothers second innings against defending premiers Cudgen earlier this month.

Abe Crawford, Tintenbar-East Ballina

An out of sorts Tintenbar-East Ballina will look to its biggest hitter to kick-start its season.

They reached the semi-finals of the T20 competition last year but are currently second last in the two-day format.

Crawford fired multiple shots last season including an unbeaten double century in a two-day game against Murwillumbah.

Alec Williams, Cudgen

The star of the show in the T20 competition last season and top-scored with 256 runs across six games.

His run included three consecutive half centuries including a blistering 78 not out from 52 balls against Murwillumbah.

Hamish Clacher, Lismore Workers

New addition to LJ Hooker League this season and plenty of size to do damage when he swings the bat.

Well known for his power across Lismore District cricket and could be one of the big hitters over the next month in the shorter format.

Jamie Bennett, Pottsville

Never looked like getting out with an unbeaten 82 against Tintenbar-East Ballina on Saturday.

He will look to carry that form into this weekend with opening partner Jayden Hoare who has also hit a purple patch of form.

Pottsville is capable of big scores having declared past 300 twice already this season.