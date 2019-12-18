Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tintenbar-East Ballina batsman Abe Crawford will be one to watch in the upcoming Twenty20 rounds. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Tintenbar-East Ballina batsman Abe Crawford will be one to watch in the upcoming Twenty20 rounds. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Big hitters set to make a mark in T20 cricket

Mitchell Craig
18th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE cricketers to watch in the upcoming Twenty20 rounds of Far North Coast LJ Hooker League.

Ash Simes, Marist Brothers

One of the most underrated cricketers in the competition and he usually finds his feet in these games.

He is also one of the only current players to score a century in the T20 format after his 110-run effort against Pottsville last season.

Simes scored a half century in the first innings with an unbeaten 71 in Brothers second innings against defending premiers Cudgen earlier this month.

Abe Crawford, Tintenbar-East Ballina

An out of sorts Tintenbar-East Ballina will look to its biggest hitter to kick-start its season.

They reached the semi-finals of the T20 competition last year but are currently second last in the two-day format.

Crawford fired multiple shots last season including an unbeaten double century in a two-day game against Murwillumbah.

Alec Williams, Cudgen

The star of the show in the T20 competition last season and top-scored with 256 runs across six games.

His run included three consecutive half centuries including a blistering 78 not out from 52 balls against Murwillumbah.

Hamish Clacher, Lismore Workers

New addition to LJ Hooker League this season and plenty of size to do damage when he swings the bat.

Well known for his power across Lismore District cricket and could be one of the big hitters over the next month in the shorter format.

Jamie Bennett, Pottsville

Never looked like getting out with an unbeaten 82 against Tintenbar-East Ballina on Saturday.

He will look to carry that form into this weekend with opening partner Jayden Hoare who has also hit a purple patch of form.

Pottsville is capable of big scores having declared past 300 twice already this season.

abe crawford far north coast lj hooker league northern rivers cricket northern rivers sport twenty20 cricket
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Outstanding’ efforts from two Northern Rivers students

        premium_icon ‘Outstanding’ efforts from two Northern Rivers students

        News TWO local students have achieved a first place in a HSC course.

        Ballina council to vote on rural wedding, cabin proposal

        premium_icon Ballina council to vote on rural wedding, cabin proposal

        Council News $1 million proposal would see up to 20 wedding ceremonies a year

        500 new residents a year: How Ballina is coping with boom

        premium_icon 500 new residents a year: How Ballina is coping with boom

        News Ballina has now overtaken its biggest neighbour in population

        New community recycling stations

        New community recycling stations

        News Ballina Shire Council has launched a new way to collect batteries, smoke detectors...