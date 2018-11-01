Menu
Login
FRIGHT NIGHT: One of the vehicles in a two-car crash at Bargara tonight ended up on its roof.
FRIGHT NIGHT: One of the vehicles in a two-car crash at Bargara tonight ended up on its roof. Mike Knott
News

Big fright for trick-or-treaters in two-car collision

Jay Fielding
by
31st Oct 2018 10:00 PM

A GROUP of trick-or-treaters got a Halloween scare they weren't expecting - but thankfully escaped serious injury -  when two vehicles collided in Bargara tonight.

One of the vehicles, a white SUV, ended up on its roof.

"It proved to be a scary night for some of the people in the cars, as they were dressed up for Halloween, and also it didn't help that there were more cars on the road than usual," Bargara Fire Station captain Cain Josefski said.

Fire, ambulance and police crews were called to the collision at the intersection of Hughes and Wessels Rds, which about 8.30pm, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

She said crews had to free one person who was temporarily trapped following the crash.

Mr Josefski had a message for drivers who were passing crash scenes.

"If you're driving past an accident, please slow down - and no rubbernecking, as that can cause more damage."

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Queensland Police Service.

halloween two car collision
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners