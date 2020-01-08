Menu
CHANGES COMING: Lismore's Kmart store in the Lismore Shopping Square is expected to undergo an extensive refurbishment early next month. PHOTO: Jackie Munro
Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

Jackie Munro
8th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
EVERYBODY loves a bargain, and Kmart is a well known hotspot for finding great products at a low price.

Following a major renovation at Ballina’s store in 2019, a Kmart Australia spokeswoman has confirmed the Lismore store is set to undergo an ‘extensive’ refurbishment commencing in early February.

The ageing store, which is located in the Lismore Shopping Square complex, recently celebrated its 40th year of operation in Lismore in 2019.

We’ll reveal more details about the changes in the near future.

