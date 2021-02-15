BIG CHANGES: How SCU has restructured to survive, thrive

Southern Cross University has been forced to make some big changes.

A radical new plan has been announced by Southern Cross University as it reshapes its future.

On Monday, SCU revealed that after a six month consultation period, a series of reforms designed to reshape the future of how it will operate was going live.

SCU announced it will feature a structure centred on four new faculties of Health, Science and Engineering, Education and Business, Law and Arts.

The university said it will also focus on a much closer alignment of teaching and research, an emphasis on small-group face-to-face learning, any remaining large-scale lectures moving to online only, a more flexible and adaptive study periods for students (expanding progressively over the next two years), the ability for students to undertake majors in disciplines outside of their main degree and moving very small classes to online only.

The program of reform - known as TransformSCU - is designed to not only ensure the University survives the impacts of COVID-19, but to thrive long into the future.

Vice Chancellor Professor Tyrone Carlin said the changes were part of an ambitious program of continuous improvement, particularly aimed at ensuring the very best student experience.

"Taken together, these changes will strengthen the University, help us drive greater quality and

consistency, enhance our sustainability and equip us to meet the challenges of the future with

greater confidence and agility," he said.

Each of the new faculties will be headed by an Executive Dean who will oversee both teaching and research.

The flexible study periods will enable students to undertake one or two subjects every six to eight weeks, delivering a better learning experience along with the capability to scale their study according to their life needs.

These include a number of course offerings from SCU College, the Faculty of Business Law and Arts and the Faculty of Science and Engineering, which will be delivered via the new model from this academic year onwards.

SCU is home to about 20,000 students and has three main campuses at Lismore in the Northern Rivers, Coffs Harbour and on the Gold Coast.

SCU will hold Orientation next week with classes commencing March 1.