The big cat hot spots across south-west Queensland

RECKON you've spotted a big cat lurking in the Queensland bushland?

These documentary filmmakers want to hear about your encounter with what they call "one of Australia's biggest mysteries".

Big cat expert and former zookeeper Vaughan King is travelling the country to investigate sightings of panthers and pumas for upcoming documentary The Hunt.

Director Stu Ross said big cat sightings were often dismissed as an urban myth, which the film hoped to bust.

"We have an opportunity to document the emergence of such a myth into the light of scientific observation.

"The latest evidence gathering techniques including top of the line technology in motion activated camera traps and thermal drones are bringing us closer than ever to finally busting this myth."

The film is a partnership between Robot Army and Ruby Entertainment, in association with Screen Australia.

Big cat sightings across Australia can be reported to bigcats.com.au.

Spotted a big cat in the south-west Queensland area? Email news@thechronicle.com.au

Sightings in rural Queensland

Wooroolin: A person said they spotted a black cat on Bonds Rd in the South Burnett area of Wooroolin on June 19 at 11.30am.

A person said they spotted a black cat on Bonds Rd in the South Burnett area of Wooroolin on June 19 at 11.30am. Kumbia: Someone says they saw a jaguar on Dicks Rd near the South Burnett town of Kumbia on June 27, 2015 at 11.15am.

Someone says they saw a jaguar on Dicks Rd near the South Burnett town of Kumbia on June 27, 2015 at 11.15am. The Gums: Three sightings have been reported at Surat Developmental Rd at The Gums. One of these times was as recently as January 6 at 1am.

Three sightings have been reported at Surat Developmental Rd at The Gums. One of these times was as recently as January 6 at 1am. Adavale: A big cat has reportedly been sighted as far west as Adavale in Quilpie Shire Council. It was spotted on May 20 at 1.30pm eating a kangaroo carcass.