Big Bang star ‘not happy’ about show ending

BIG Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik has added her voice to the chorus of disappointed fans after CBS announced that the upcoming 12th season of the hit sitcom will be its last.

Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the show, took to her website, Grok Nation, to express her regret that the network pulled the pin on TV's top-rated comedy.

"Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4. I love my job," she wrote.

"This is hard. I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She's a riot. She's me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create."

Bialik, 42, shared her disappointment after wrapping up filming for the first episode of the 24-episode season.

CBS and creator Chuck Lorre announced this week that the beloved series will end in May.

"I fear it's going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes," Bialik wrote.

She then went on to admit she will feel lost when the show ends.

"Being an actor is profoundly humbling, incredibly gratifying, and terribly complex. Being an employed actor on what is the #1 comedy in America is unbelievable. And the fact that so many people consider us a part of their lives and families is powerful. I don't take any of it for granted.

"And now I start to figure out what next. Where will life take me? Where will this career go? What do I want?"

The actress admitted she will feel lost when the show ends. Picture: CBS via Getty

Jim Parsons, who plays fan favourite Sheldon Cooper, also opened up about his feelings over the show's end. The 45-year-old actor shared a long heartfelt message to his fans on Instagram after reports he was the catalyst for the decision to bring the sitcom to an end when he announced he was ready to move on from The Big Bang Theory after 12 seasons.

"It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory. I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in," he wrote alongside a picture of the cast.

"Something else I feel grateful for - and this gratitude needs no time to 'sink in' or become more 'realised', this grateful feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of us announcing our final season - but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives."

Parsons also paid tribute to his "playmates".

It has been reported that Jim Parsons was the catalyst for the decision to bring the sitcom to an end when he announced he was ready to move on after 12 seasons Picture: Nine Network

"And while I know that they already know it, it bears repeating again and again: I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture and the cast members who aren't pictured here - whether they were in one scene or many episodes along the way; you are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with and who have become a part of my life on set and off.

"I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time."