Biden rips out Trump’s favourite button

The must-watch moments from the 2021 US Inauguration

President Joe Biden has wasted no time removing any remnants of Donald Trump from the Oval Office.

Along with replacing portraits and military flags hung by the former president, Mr Biden has also removed the Diet Coke button Mr Trump had installed on the desk.

Yes, you read that right. The 74-year-old loved Diet Coke so much that he had a red button on his desk which, when pressed, would see a butler appear with a glass of the soft drink on a silver platter.

White House advisers have previously told The New York Times that Mr Trump would drink upwards of a dozen Diet Cokes each day.

Donald Trump would use the button to let White House staff know he wanted a Diet Coke. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP

But it seems the new President doesn't share Mr Trump's love for the sugar-free beverage, with Times Radio reporter Tom Newtown Dunn pointing out the change on Twitter.

"President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did," he said.

"Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now."

This isn't the first time people have taken notice of the unusual button, with Mr Trump known for showing it off during interviews or meetings.

Associated Press reporter Julie Pace reported on her own experience with the former president and his mystery red button during an interview in 2017.

She said midway through the interview, Mr Trump reached over and pushed the button.

"It didn't trigger a nuclear launch or send advisers scurrying into the room. Instead, a White House butler walked in with a single glass of Diet Coke on a silver tray for the commander-in-chief," she wrote.

"Trump was still relatively new in office and seemed to relish the trappings of his new digs. Moments before pressing the button, in the middle of an answer about his dealings with China, he said to me without skipping a beat: 'Do you want a Coke or anything?'"

During the early days of Mr Trump's presidency, even some White House staff weren't sure what the button was for.

Cliff Sims, who was a member of Trump's communications team until 2018, wrote about the button in his book on the 2016 presidential campaign, Team Of Vipers.

He said many staff members and visitors couldn't help but stare at the button on Mr Trump's desk.

"If Trump noticed someone glancing at the box - and sometimes completely unprompted - he would pick it up and move it farther away from himself," Mr Sims wrote.

He claimed the president would then say, "Don't worry about that. No one wants me to push that button, so we'll just keep it over here. Now, what were you saying?"

Later in the meeting Mr Trump would press the button, leaving guests unsure about what was coming.

"Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows. Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing," he wrote.

Removing the button isn't the only change Mr Biden has made to the Oval Office, with the new President already redecorating the space.

Framed photos of his family are now on display behind the Resolute Desk, beside a bust of Cesar Chavez, a Latin American workers rights activist.

Mr Biden has also filled the room with portraits and busts of American historical figures, including a painting of Benjamin Franklin to represent Mr Biden's interest in following science, his office told The Washington Post.

He has removed Mr Trump's military flags and replaced them with an American flag and a presidential seal.

Mr Biden also removed a portrait hung by Mr Trump of populist former president Andrew Jackson, who kept slaves and signed the Indian Removal Act, which led to thousands of Native American deaths. This has been replaced with paintings of former president Thomas Jefferson and former treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton.

The President has also paired paintings of former presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, but will not display a bust of Winston Churchill reinstalled by Mr Trump.

