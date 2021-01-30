Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Animal Liberation Queensland said it should be a ‘no-brainer’ decision for Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to ban calf roping at rodeos. Pic: Supplied
Animal Liberation Queensland said it should be a ‘no-brainer’ decision for Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to ban calf roping at rodeos. Pic: Supplied
News

Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

Peta McEachern
30th Jan 2021 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

For the first time ever, the Queensland Government is working on a Rodeo Standards and Guidelines, which prompted Animal Liberation Queensland to ask Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister, Mark Furner, to ban calf roping.

Animal Liberation Queensland rodeo campaign director, Gayle D'Arcy said, "if Minister Furner is fair dinkum about wanting high standards of animal welfare in Queensland, the decision to ban calf roping should be a no-brainer".

Mr D'Arcy said the practice brutalises calves in the name of sport and entertainment, and it's time to change.
"In 2019 over 60000 people signed a petition asking for a Queensland ban, (and) tens of thousands of Queenslanders have emailed their state MPS and the Minister over the past couple of years," he said.

Mr D'Arcy said a new device used by the rodeo industry to lesson the shock of the roping impact has not been independently inspected.

"Vulnerable young animals continue to be exploited, frightened, and at risk of injury. In fact, the nasty calf rovings we've seen so far this year are up there with the worst we've seen in a long time," he said.

In 2019 the Australian Veterinary Association, RSPCA Queensland, Animals Australia, and Animal Welfare League Queensland agreed calf roping should be banned as it posed significant risk to calf's.

Calf roping was banned in Victoria in 1986 and South Australia in 2007.

animal cruelty animal liberation queensland calf minister mark furner rodeos rspca queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tiny fish lurking in creeks, rivers causes ‘murderous pain’

        Premium Content Tiny fish lurking in creeks, rivers causes ‘murderous pain’

        News People have shared horror stories of being stung at swimming holes and fishing spots at Lismore, Casino, Ballina and everywhere in between.

        Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

        Premium Content Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

        Council News A stop work order was issued for a Bangalow property

        Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Premium Content Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Sport The Lismore racing star had a great first racing weekend with Garry Rogers...

        Dam or not, our water security is a flagship issue

        Premium Content Dam or not, our water security is a flagship issue

        News "There are no easy decisions here... the clock is ticking"