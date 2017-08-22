26°
Beware of scammers claiming to be from nbn

22nd Aug 2017 7:24 AM
nbn is warning people of scammers.
nbn is warning people of scammers.

nbn is alerting the community to be aware of scammers asking for personal information and financial details.

With one in two Australian premises now able to connect to the nbn™ network, scammers are increasingly taking the opportunity to impersonate nbn and take advantage of consumers.

nbn Chief Security Officer, Darren Kane said: "To protect yourself from scams, it is important to be aware that nbn will never make unsolicited calls or door knock to sell broadband services.

"nbn is the company building and operating Australia's wholesale broadband network and as a wholesale-only company, we do not sell broadband packages directly to consumers. There are times when nbn may contact you directly as part of the network roll-out but this will never be to sell you a service.

"If you would like to make the switch to the nbn™ network please check if your area is ready for service, contact your preferred retail service provider and arrange a time to switch your service over.

"Protect your personal information by being on guard, verify who are you are talking to and make an informed decision before signing up to the nbn™ network."

nbn advises the following steps be taken to protect yourself from scammers:

  • Visit the nbn™ website to check if your home or business is able to order an nbn™ service and find the list of retail service providers available in your area.
     
  • Contact a retail service provider to sign to an nbn™ service.
     
  • Do not share your details with an unsolicited caller or with those who door knock claiming to be from nbn and trying to sell you an nbn™ service.
     
  • If you think you have been a victim immediately report the scam to your bank or financial institution.
     
  • To protect others, report scams via the SCAMwatch report scam page or by calling 1300 795 995.

Further information is available at www.scamwatch.gov.au

Topics:  darren kane nbn personal information scammers

