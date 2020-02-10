Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Andrew Bolt has changed his tune on climate change and I am so relieved.
Andrew Bolt has changed his tune on climate change and I am so relieved.
Politics

Between O’Brien and Bolt, it’s been a shock and awe morning

Shelley Strachan
10th Feb 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 1:26 PM

INCREDIBLE news this morning that our federal MP Llew O'Brien has quit the National Party - the party that handed him one of regional Australia's most plumb seats.

To say this will have set the cat amongst the pigeons is an understatement.

AUSTRALIA'S BEST NEWS DEAL: Just $1 for the first 28 days

National Party leader Michael McCormack has retained his position after Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien initiated a leadership spill today.
National Party leader Michael McCormack has retained his position after Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien initiated a leadership spill today.

It's not the first time a Gympie MP has done this. There was this woman a few years back...

But for a man like Mr O'Brien, who did his time in the National Party trenches, playing the game that must be played, and earning the endorsement of the back room power brokers, this is gobsmaking.

READ MORE: National Party faithful converge on Gympie Golf Club

I was so shocked that I had still not closed my mouth when, some time later, I opened the Courier Mail to something even more extraordinary: Andrew Bolt admitting to climate change and urging the PM to start doing something about it.

"The Liberals response has been hopeless and MUST change," he wrote.

Where am I? Is this an alternate universe?

READ MORE: Bolt v Barry - war of words over drought link

Oh wait, there's the Andrew I know. Read on a few pars and he assures us this is no change of heart and nothing he hasn't been saying for the past 15 years. Tres Orwellian, Andrew.

I know and love some rusted-on deniers who might find this change in tone from this influential commentator conflicting and confusing. You know who you are.

It's OK.

To me it signals a chance that Australia as a nation, and mankind as a species, can move forward together on this issue and preserve our stunning planet for future generations.

As for Llew, I just hope he is OK.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Even worse weather threat looming

        Even worse weather threat looming

        Weather Sydney has seen its heaviest rain in 28 years – but a new danger is lurking that could make the weekend’s rain in the east seem like a drop in the ocean.

        Bundjalung man’s big role in national burning plan

        premium_icon Bundjalung man’s big role in national burning plan

        News Traditional cultural burning practices raise interest.

        What you can do to help stop domestic violence

        premium_icon What you can do to help stop domestic violence

        Crime Empower community members with practical skills to report abuse.

        The new approach to improving the Richmond River

        premium_icon The new approach to improving the Richmond River

        News ’UNPRECEDENTED’ and innovative approaches for improving water quality issues in the...