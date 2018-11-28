Active shooter alert in US hospital

POLICE are rushing to the Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, amid unconfirmed reports of an active shooter at the facility.

US Navy base officials and local police have issued warnings, and the medical centre has issued orders to all staff to lock themselves in their rooms.

Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it's filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven't heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018

"First responders are on scene and initial reports indicate there are no signs of an active shooter," local authorities have announced. "We will continue to post updates as we get information."

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger is among those sheltered in place at the hospital.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

Police were responding to a report of an active shooter in the basement of Building 19.

" If you are on the installation, go to the nearest available vehicle, structure, or building that provides a measure of protection and lockdown. If you are not on the installation, stay away," the medical facility warned.

ALERT - ALERT - ALERT

1434, UPDATE: Please be aware that all gates are closed until further notice.



1420, UPDATE: First responders are on scene and initial reports indicate there are no signs of an active shooter. We will continue to post updates as we get information. — NSABethesda (@nsabethesda) November 27, 2018

The basement has since been checked, and no signs of a shooter found.

"Base security has cleared the basement of Bldg. 19, they are in the process of clearing the rest of the building. No indication so far of an active shooter," the military base reports.