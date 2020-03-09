Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Give your winscreen wipers some TLC.
Give your winscreen wipers some TLC.
Motoring

Best time for wiper blade replacement revealed

Anthony Grace – RACQ patrol officer
9th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

For most of their lives, your windscreen wipers sit silently, waiting for their moment to spring into action at the drop of rain. But then one day, as the raindrops begin to fall, instead of gliding smoothly across the windscreen, the wipers judder and cause streaks instead.

Believe it or not you should inspect or replace your wiper blades every six months. Windscreen wipers are constantly subjected to heat, UV light, dirt and bugs which overtime cause damage and affect their ability to wipe smoothly and quietly. Chips or cracks in the windscreen can also significantly reduce their lifespan.

If your wipers are looking a bit worse for wear, they can be replaced easily at home or during your next service, and don’t forgot to top up your washer fluid while you’re at it.

Giving your wipers some regular TLC means you’ll see clearly after those storm clouds have formed and raindrops have begun to fall.

More Stories

Show More
car advice cars news motoring motoring advice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trees removed from school grounds

        premium_icon Trees removed from school grounds

        News RESIDENTS were surprised by the removal of a number of mature trees in the grounds of a public school.

        The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        premium_icon The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        News YOU may not have heard of this band yet, but people will sure talk after their show...

        'STAY IN THE CAR': Why Ballina GP set up 'fever clinic'

        premium_icon 'STAY IN THE CAR': Why Ballina GP set up 'fever clinic'

        News "Nobody is being turned away and everyone is protected"

        ‘Fever clinics’ to assess patients in Ballina car park

        ‘Fever clinics’ to assess patients in Ballina car park

        News Senior GP reveals process to assess possible coronavirus patients