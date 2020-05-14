Best of the best from Ballina rugby club
SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks his Ballina team of the decade from Far North Coast rugby union.
Loose head prop, Adam Thomas
Terrific scrum technique and put in a wholehearted effort every week.
Hooker, Jacques Lotter
The South African arrived at the club with plenty of experience and captained the team to a grand final in 2010.
Superior fitness and one of the last great hookers to play in the competition before the scrum laws changed.
Tight head prop, Sam Pearce
Age restrictions as a teenager kept him out of his preferred position of front row until the 2017 season.
He was like a bull out of gate that year and made the NSW Country squad in 2018.
Second row, Chris Long
Long got better with age and was still one of the fittest players in the team when a neck injury put him into early retirement in 2017.
Second row, Ryan Hamilton
Work commitments has seen Hamilton come and go over the years but the Seahorses always have a harder edge in defence when he is in the team.
Blindside flanker, Chad Duensing
Played a physical brand that has not been seen in the competition in recent years; he was the joint winner of the Far North Coast zone best and fairest award in 2011.
Open side flanker, Liam Preston
Pound for pound one of the toughest players to come through the club and a zone best and fairest award winner in 2012.
Number 8, Andrew Burke
He came into first grade in 2010 and was widely regarded as one of the best players in the competition until he finished in 2018.
Halfback, Troy Nichols
Tough for a halfback and hated to lose. Had a bullet pass and strong skill set from his touch football background.
Five-eighth, Grant Knight
The clubs most gifted player in recent years. He represented NSW Country and led Ballina to a grand final appearance in 2017.
Winger, Ben Robinson
He had speed to burn in his early days and backed that up with a fearless attitude.
Inside centre, Anthony Lolohea
Plenty of size and was the teams main attacking weapon in the 2018 season.
Outside centre, Joel Staude
Ran a great line in attack and rarely missed a game during his five-year stint in the top grade.
Winger, Luke Watling
He gave up plenty of size but never looked out of place, playing most positions in the Ballina backline. Watling was reliable and fully committed to the team.
Fullback, Tom Watson
One of the more skilful players to come through in the last couple of seasons and the best is still to come for him. A NSW Country under-20 representative in 2018.