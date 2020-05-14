Best of the best from Ballina rugby club

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks his Ballina team of the decade from Far North Coast rugby union.

Loose head prop, Adam Thomas

Terrific scrum technique and put in a wholehearted effort every week.

Ballina hooker Jacques Lotter. Photo The Northern Star.

Hooker, Jacques Lotter

The South African arrived at the club with plenty of experience and captained the team to a grand final in 2010.

Superior fitness and one of the last great hookers to play in the competition before the scrum laws changed.

Ballina front-rower Sam Pearce. Photo Vicki Kerry

Tight head prop, Sam Pearce

Age restrictions as a teenager kept him out of his preferred position of front row until the 2017 season.

He was like a bull out of gate that year and made the NSW Country squad in 2018.

Second row, Chris Long

Long got better with age and was still one of the fittest players in the team when a neck injury put him into early retirement in 2017.

Second row, Ryan Hamilton

Work commitments has seen Hamilton come and go over the years but the Seahorses always have a harder edge in defence when he is in the team.

Blindside flanker, Chad Duensing

Played a physical brand that has not been seen in the competition in recent years; he was the joint winner of the Far North Coast zone best and fairest award in 2011.

Ballina flanker Liam Preston. Photo The Northern Star

Open side flanker, Liam Preston

Pound for pound one of the toughest players to come through the club and a zone best and fairest award winner in 2012.

Ballina No 8 Andrew Burke. Photo The Northern Star.

Number 8, Andrew Burke

He came into first grade in 2010 and was widely regarded as one of the best players in the competition until he finished in 2018.

Ballina halfback Troy Nichols. Photo The Northern Star.

Halfback, Troy Nichols

Tough for a halfback and hated to lose. Had a bullet pass and strong skill set from his touch football background.

Ballina five-eighth Grant Knight. The Northern Star.

Five-eighth, Grant Knight

The clubs most gifted player in recent years. He represented NSW Country and led Ballina to a grand final appearance in 2017.

Ballina winger Ben Robinson. Photo The Northern Star.

Winger, Ben Robinson

He had speed to burn in his early days and backed that up with a fearless attitude.

Ballina centre Anthony Lolohea. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Inside centre, Anthony Lolohea

Plenty of size and was the teams main attacking weapon in the 2018 season.

Ballina centre Joel Staude. Photo The Northern Star

Outside centre, Joel Staude

Ran a great line in attack and rarely missed a game during his five-year stint in the top grade.

Winger, Luke Watling

He gave up plenty of size but never looked out of place, playing most positions in the Ballina backline. Watling was reliable and fully committed to the team.

Fullback, Tom Watson

One of the more skilful players to come through in the last couple of seasons and the best is still to come for him. A NSW Country under-20 representative in 2018.