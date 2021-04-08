Menu
Champion the best bakeries in your community.
Food & Entertainment

Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery

by Matt Preston
8th Apr 2021 12:00 AM

IT'S been the toughest year ever for your favourite cafés, restaurants and small food producers, and they need our help.

This is why I have partnered up with Delicious and Ballina Shire Advocate and every month, I have been on the lookout for food heroes in your community, doing what they do best: championing local food!

This April my search is heading to Ballina shire to find the best bakery in the area.

I want to know, should I come to town, where I can find the best pie with flaky pastry and all manner of wonderful fillings? Or perhaps your local bakery has hands-down the most wonderful vanilla slice you've tasted. Maybe they bake the best sourdough loaf for my smashed avo?

You'll be able to nominate your favourite bakery from Monday, April 12 on this Facebook page .

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, April 15, and will be taken from comments on a post on this Facebook page Finalists will then be listed in an online poll on Thursday, April 15, for subscribers to vote for the winner. Then we'll do the Big Reveal on Monday, April 26. I can't wait to hear from you!

Originally published as Best of Ballina shire: Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery NEXT WEEK

