Menu
Login
Ready, set, Hawaii.
Ready, set, Hawaii.
Destinations

Best news ever: $189 flights to Hawaii

29th Aug 2019 10:10 AM

NOTHING says "see ya, winter" quite like snagging a dirt cheap Hawaii holiday deal.

Jetstar has just launched its Spring Sale, featuring $189 flights to Hawaii from Sydney and Melbourne on offer - that's as cheap as we've seen.

It's not only Hawaii up for grabs though.

Other international fares on sale under $200 include flights from Sydney to Fiji from $169, Brisbane to Bali from $199, and Melbourne to Queenstown from $169.

Plus travellers can snap up Vietnam flights (Ho Chi Minh City from Sydney or Melbourne) from $219; or jet off to Jetstar's soon-to-launch new destination, Seoul, from $239.

The sale also includes domestic destinations, with flights from as little as $37 from Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon).

Travel dates vary by route, but range between September 2019 and September 2020.

The sale runs until 11.59pm (AEST) Tuesday, September 3, unless sold out prior.

 

Beach fargain: Waikiki Beach, Honolulu.
Beach fargain: Waikiki Beach, Honolulu.

 

Some sale fares include:

Adelaide to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $58 one way

Uluru (Ayers Rock) to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $91 one way

Brisbane to Sydney from $59 one way

Cairns to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $107 one way

Launceston to Sydney from $51 one way

Uluru (Ayers Rock) to Brisbane from $101 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Honolulu from $189 one way

Sydney to Honolulu from $189 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Ho Chi Minh City from $219 one way

Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City from $219 one way

Gold Coast to Seoul (Incheon) from $239 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Queenstown from $169 one way

Sydney to Fiji (Nadi) from $169 one way

For details and to book see jetstar.com

13 TRICKS TO BAG A DIRT CHEAP FLIGHT

NEVER DO THIS ON A FLIGHT UNDER 3 HOURS

editors picks hawaii travel

Top Stories

    Internationally acclaimed artist helps kids paint big canvas

    Internationally acclaimed artist helps kids paint big canvas

    Community THE work is part of a Ballina development's public art program.

    SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

    SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

    Sport Athletics, bowls, bridge and golf results

    Ballina's Riding for the Disabled turns 40

    Ballina's Riding for the Disabled turns 40

    Community The organisation has helped hundreds of people over the years

    Skate parks closed for much-needed maintenance

    Skate parks closed for much-needed maintenance

    Council News The work will be finished in time for popular skateboarding comp