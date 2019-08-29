Best news ever: $189 flights to Hawaii

NOTHING says "see ya, winter" quite like snagging a dirt cheap Hawaii holiday deal.

Jetstar has just launched its Spring Sale, featuring $189 flights to Hawaii from Sydney and Melbourne on offer - that's as cheap as we've seen.

It's not only Hawaii up for grabs though.

Other international fares on sale under $200 include flights from Sydney to Fiji from $169, Brisbane to Bali from $199, and Melbourne to Queenstown from $169.

Plus travellers can snap up Vietnam flights (Ho Chi Minh City from Sydney or Melbourne) from $219; or jet off to Jetstar's soon-to-launch new destination, Seoul, from $239.

The sale also includes domestic destinations, with flights from as little as $37 from Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon).

Travel dates vary by route, but range between September 2019 and September 2020.

The sale runs until 11.59pm (AEST) Tuesday, September 3, unless sold out prior.

Beach fargain: Waikiki Beach, Honolulu.

Some sale fares include:

Adelaide to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $58 one way

Uluru (Ayers Rock) to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $91 one way

Brisbane to Sydney from $59 one way

Cairns to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $107 one way

Launceston to Sydney from $51 one way

Uluru (Ayers Rock) to Brisbane from $101 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Honolulu from $189 one way

Sydney to Honolulu from $189 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Ho Chi Minh City from $219 one way

Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City from $219 one way

Gold Coast to Seoul (Incheon) from $239 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Queenstown from $169 one way

Sydney to Fiji (Nadi) from $169 one way

For details and to book see jetstar.com

