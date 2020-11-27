Best Black Friday deals revealed

Our recommendations are dedicated to helping you find the right product at the right price. We may receive revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and when you make a purchase. Learn more

Around Australia and across the globe, savvy shoppers have their credit cards poised and their internet browsers refreshed in anticipation of the Black Friday sales.

The annual event (that originated as a post-thanksgiving, pre-Christmas spending opportunity in the US) includes a huge number of Aussie and international retailers and brands slashing the prices of products across technology, beauty, fashion, home and more.

Many retailers are offering dazzling deals and staggering discounts.Catch.com.au is offering Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for $49 (down from $99).

The Good Guys is offering 15 per cent off Weber BBQs, with the Family Q Titanium LPG now $670 (down from $789), a saving of $119 - buy it here.

Among the hundreds of other retailers offering up eye-watering shopping bargains, Cotton On, Amazon, The Iconic, Best & Less, Sephora, Active Truth, Sheridan, Castlery, Bed Threads,

Frank Green and more have some amazing Black Friday deals to offer shoppers.

We'll be tirelessly adding to this list as more and more retailers and brands reveal their discounts, so check back regularly for the most up to date information.

BLACK FRIDAY TECHNOLOGY DEALS

Catch.com.au

The retailer has slashed the prices of Apple AirPods Pro to $319 (a saving of $80), buy them here. The retailer is also offering the Apple AirPods 2nd Gen at $209 (a saving of $40), buy them here. Plus, $300 has been slashed off the Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It's now $799 (down from $1099)

Apple AirPods Pro are on sale via Catch.com.au.

Amazon

The prolific online retailer is offering a range of exciting tech deals, with Apple AirPods Pro currently on sale for 15 per cent less at $339.70, a saving of $59.30 (shop them here). From November 27, you can nab up to 45 per cent off Ecovacs robotic vacuum range including the Deebot Ozmo T8 for $400 less at $899, or pick up the Deebot 710 for $359 (a saving of $649).

From November 25, you'll be able to pick up their range of Amazon devices at discounted prices, including 38 per cent off the all-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 40 per cent off Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi. Browse the entire catalogue here.

Those who have been thinking of signing up to Audible, can do so now for half the price for the next six months - with a free audiobook of their choice, and another chosen by Audible's editors, thrown in each month.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT 710 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Sonos

Take 25 per cent off a range of Sono speakers, including the Sonos One SL and the Sonos Sub from November 23 to 11.59pm December 1 (AEDT).

Circles.Life

The award-winning telco is running a triple data offer on their 20GB plan. Score 60GB for just $28/month for 12 months with the code "TRIPLEDATA" until 9pm November 30.

eBay

eBay is offering early access to 20 per cent off selected technology products, including headphones, gaming monitors, laptops, tablets and more (take a look at the bargains here). It doesn't end there, from November 27, eBay is offering its eBay Plus members access to Apple AirPods 2nd Gen at 60 per cent off, that's just $99 (please note there's limited stock). To access the early bird deals and Apple AirPods blitz, you'll need to sign up to become an eBay Plus member first (which will score you free and fast delivery among other perks). Find out more here.

The Good Guys

From Tuesday November 24, the technology and electronics retailer is offering a slew of big deals. Standouts include the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum on sale for $379 (down from $599 - a saving of $220). The Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum is now $1248 (down from $1297) and you can also score a bonus $100 The Good Guys eGift Card via redemption. Plus, get 10 per cent off Apple Mac Computers and the Haier 7kg Front Load Washer is $399 (down from $549 - a saving of $150). Offers end December 1.

Bing Lee

The electronics and technology retailer is offering some huge discounts that will be shared in the coming days. Firstly, it's offering the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum at $379 (down from $599) and the Samsung QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $1,888 (down from $2,895). Plus, score the FitBit Charge 4 Advance Fitness Tracker for $199 (down from $219).

Samsung QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Dell

The technology specialist is offering a range of early bird Black Friday deals available now until November 29. You can score 40 per cent off selected laptops (see all the deals here).

Plus save up to 30 per cent off selected gaming products (take a look at these deals).

Dick Smith

Take an extra 20 per cent off top appliances - like fridges, fans and air conditioners - with the code "COOLBF" until December 2.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman is offering shoppers the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for $379, that's a saving of $211. You can also score up to 12 per cent off Apple Mac computers. Plus, the electronics and technology retailer is offering loads of deals on TVs, laptops and more here.

Lenovo

Save up to 55 per cent off the RRP of selected laptops and accessories until December 2.

BLACK FRIDAY FASHION DEALS

The Iconic

Australia's biggest online fashion retailer is slashing up to 40 per cent off across a range of clothing, footwear and accessories from now until 11:59pm November 29. Brands like Marc Jacobs, Polo Ralph Lauren (the brand's iconic shirts are currently on sale here), Ray Ban and more. On November 27, The Iconic is offering 25 per cent off R.M. Williams iconic boots, you can shop the entire range on offer here. Plus, you'll score free express delivery on orders over $50.

The classic Polo Ralph Lauren Oxford Sport Shirt is on sale.

Everlane

The fashion retailer is offering up to 40 per cent off its premium range of basics from November 26.

Beginning Boutique

Beginning Boutique is holding its biggest Black Friday sale ever with up to 40 per cent off its on-trend clothing from November 27 to November 29 3:55pm.

Active Truth

Save 25 per cent across the Australian activewear brand range from 8:57pm November 25 - 11:45pm November 30.

Echt

Score up to 60 per cent off Echt's expansive range of activewear from now until the end of Friday November 27.

Vacay Swimwear

The Australian men's swim and resort brand is offering 40 per cent off sitewide with the code "BLACK40" from now until December 8.

Farfetch

The designer fashion retailer is offering up to 50 per cent off its extensive range - from Prada to Gucci - from now until January 31, 2021. Plus, you can score an extra 20 per cent off the price of sale items, too.

The Outnet

The designer discount fashion retailer is offering up to 70 per cent off (excluding Just In and Bestsellers) with the code "BLACKFRIDAY". The sale runs from now until December 1.

Cotton On

Slash 30 per cent off sitewide (that includes Cotton On Body, Cotton On Kids, Rubi and Typo products) from November 12 - 28. Plus, receive free delivery for orders over $60.

Adidas

Adidas is offering 30 per cent off sitewide (exclusions apple) with the code "CYBER" from November 27 - November 30.

Kirstin Ash

Take 20 per cent off sitewide across Kirstin Ash's beautiful range of jewellery using the code "BLACKFRIDAY" from November 25 - midnight November 29.

Princess Polly

Take 25 per cent off Princess Polly fashions with the code "NEWS25" frpm November 26 - December 3 (conditions apply).

Seed Heritage

Seed Heritage is offering 20 per cent off sitewide - from baby clothing to womenswear and accessories - from now until November 30.

Country Road

Australian fashion icon Country Road is offering 20 per cent off everything in store and online from November 26 - 29.

ASOS

Take up to 70 per cent off the UK fashion retailer's range of clothing, beauty and accessories from November 26 - December 1.

Fashion Bunker

The fashion website that stocks many incredible Australian designers is offering up to 60 per cent off edit and sale from November 23 - 29 with the code "CYBER".

Aje

Australian fashion label Aje is now offering 20 per cent off full price styles and take a further 20 per cent off sale. Exclusions apply.

Lululemon

The premium women's activewear brand is offering a Black Friday sale with plenty of bargains on offer from now until November 28.

Quay Australia

From Monday November 23 - 29, you can buy one pair of sunglasses and get one free.

City Chic

The plus-size fashion retailer has kicked off its Black Friday Comes Early Sale offering up to 50 per cent off hundreds of styles until Wednesday, November 25.

Net-a-porter

The luxury fashion and accessories website is offering up to 50 per cent off designer dresses, bags, shoes and more from November 19.

City Beach

From now until November 29, take up to 70 per cent off online and in-store at the surfwear retailer.

Boden

From now until November 26, the UK retailer is offering 30 percent off selected womenswear. On November 27, it's slashing 30 per cent off almost everything for one day only, then from November 28 - 29 you can score 30 per cent off selected womenswear.

Emu Australia

The slippers and UGGs retailer is offering 20 per cent off all it's cosy footwear (excluding Mayberry) from now until November 30.

Foot Locker

Take up to 50 per cent off Foot Locker's extensive range of footwear - from Nike to Adidas - from now until November 28.

Berlei

Bra retailer Berlei is offering 40 per cent off selected items, plus receive free shipping, from November 26 to 30.

Michael Kors

The designer brand has slashed 20 per cent off everything from handbags to clothing from now until November 29.

Catch.com.au

An Australian style staple, Catch.com.au is currently offering selected Havaianas thongs for an extra 5 per cent off. Shop the different colours and styles here.

Luisaviaroma

Luxury Italian fashion site Luisaviaroma is offering 40 per cent off on selected full priced items using the code "BF40" (insert the code at checkout and click "apply"). The promotion is running from now until November 30 and you can see the women's range here, and men's range here.

Gorman

The fun and colourful Australian fashion label is offering a further 20 per cent off storewide from now until November 30.

P.E Nation

The luxury activewear brand is offering up to 40 per cent off from now until November 30.

Bonds

Receive 40 per cent off everything on the Bonds website - from baby clothing to men's briefs and women's activewear - from Friday November 27 - Monday November 30.

Time for some new briefs? The Bonds sale has you covered.

Auguste The Label

The fashion label is offering 30 per cent off selected styles from 5pm Thursday November 26 to 5pm Sunday November 29.

Reebok

Take up to 60 per cent off outlet and 30 per cent off full priced footwear and clothing with the code "BLACKFRIDAY35". Plus, Reebok are offering free shipping on all orders from Friday 27 November - Monday 30 November (members receive early access to the savings from Wednesday 25 November).

Witchery

Witchery is offering 20 per cent off everything from now until November 30.

SurfStitch

The surf fashion brands retailer is offering 30 per cent off on selected items with the code "FRIDAY30". The offer runs until November 29.

The Athletes Foot

The footwear retailer is offering up to 40 per cent off from now until November 30.

Best & Less

From Thursday November 27 until Monday 30 November, Best & Less is offering shoppers savings of up to 50 per cent on selected items like men's Bonds undies and women's jeans.

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal is offering 60 per cent off everything from November 23 to November 30.

Clarks

From November 27, buy one item and save 20 per cent, buy two items and save 30 per cent at Clarks. This includes school shoes (and sale items) so is a great opportunity to prep for the school year ahead.

Hush Puppies

Slash 30 per cent off everything (including sale items) from November 27 until midnight November 29.

Kate Spade

The designer brand is offering 30 per cent off everything - from handbags to clothing - from now until November 30.

Politix

The men's fashion retailer is offering 25 off everything from November 26 - 30.

Lacoste

Lacoste is offering 30 per cent off sitewide (excluding sunglasses) from November 26 - 30.

Supre

For Supre's Pink Friday promotion, receive 30 per cent off everything from November 20 - 28.

Factorie

The fashion retailers is offering 30 per cent off everything from November 20 - 28.

Hype DC

The shoe retailer is offering up to 50 per cent off its range of shoes - like Adidas runners and Veja sneakers.

Boohoo

The fashion retailers is offering 60 per cent off everything from November 25 - 30.

Platypus Shoes

Platypus Shoes is offering up to 50 per cent off its range of footwear from now until November 30.

Coach Australia

The premium designer bag, accessories and fashion retailer is offering 20 per cent off sitewide until November 30.

Meshki

The women's boutique is offering up to 70 per cent off from 11am Monday November 23 until November 30.

Nine West

The popular shoe brand is offering 30 per cent off sitewide from November 26 - 30.

Vans

Save up to 50 per cent on Vans footwear, including 24 per cent off the iconic Old Skool variety for $99 (down from $129.99).

Volley

The brand is giving shoppers 30 per cent off sitewide (excluding new styles) from November 26 - 30.

Super Dry

Clothing brand Super Dry is offering 30 per cent off sitewide until November 30.

Dr Martens

The iconic shoe brand is offering up to 30 per cent off its range from now until November 27.

Alo Yoga

The activewear brand is offering up to 70 per cent off sale and new arrivals from now until December 1.

Specsavers

From now until December 2, Specsavers is offering customers 50 per cent off lens options when you choose two pairs for $249 or above using the code "GLASSES50". You can also score $50 off when you spend $199 with the code "50OFF".

Boody

Sustainable clothing brand Boody is offering 20 per cent off from November 27 - 30.

BLACK FRIDAY BEAUTY DEALS

Paula's Choice

The esteemed skincare brand is offering 20 per cent off sitewide from November 26 to December 1 (while stocks last).

Body Blendz

Cruelty-free, natural skincare company Body Blendz is offering 30 per cent off its entire site with the code "BLACK2020" until 11:35pm (AEDT) December 2.

Love Honey

Score up to 50 per cent off almost everything (some exclusions apply) on Love Honey's sexual wellness range until November 29.

Aveda

Receive 20 per cent off plus free shipping with any order over $50 from November 27 - 29.

Shaver Shop

The shaving and beauty retailer is offering up to 80 per cent off - across brands like Philips and ghd - until November 29. Plus, save $83 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, now $466 (down from $549).

Adore Beauty

The online beauty retailer is running a four-day sale from Friday November 27 - midnight November 30. Score big discounts on premium beauty brands like Benefit Cosmetics, L'Oreal Paris, Lancome and more.

The Iconic

The Iconic is offering 20 per cent off beauty brands like Foreo and Salt By Hendrix from November 27 - 11:59PM that night.

Eye of Horus

Award-winning Aussie makeup brand Eye of Horus is offering 25 off everything sitewide (excluding gift cards and sets) from November 27 - 30.

tbh Skincare

Brand new beauty brand tbh Skincare is giving away its signature time tracking water bottle as well as a limited edition beach bag this Friday (with a value of $40) when you purchase its new breakout friendly SPF 50+ product, skin shady 50+.

MAC Cosmetics

Receive 20 per cent off everything - from MAC's legendary lipsticks to foundations - from November 27 - 29. Plus, all orders over $100 will score a free bronzer.

Bobbi Brown

Take 20 per cent off site-wide across Bobbi Brown's premium range of makeup and skincare from November 27 - 29.

Estee Lauder

Save 20 per cent off your favourite Estee Lauder beauty products from November 27 - 29.

Jo Malone

Score a free 3-piece gift set (including Peony & Blush Suede Cologne 9ml, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash 15ml and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body Creme 15ml) when you spend $130 or more with the luxury perfume brand from November 27 - 30.

Charlotte Tilbury

Score up to 50 per cent off on a range of Charlotte Tilbury's luxury beauty products and sets.

Sephora

Online beauty giant Sephora is offering up to 20 per cent off everything from November 26 - 27. Plus, take 15 per cent off everything (except for Dyson products) on the beauty retailer's website from November 29 - 30.

Sephora is offering 15 per cent off its wares.

Myer

The retailer is offering discounts on selected beauty products on Thursday November 26.

The Body Shop

Take 20 per cent off storewide from November 26 - 30.

Giorgio Armani

Take 15 per cent off sitewide (excluding Prive fragrances) with the code "CYBER" from November 26 - 30.

Amazon

Save on a stack of beauty products, including the Philips OneBlade Pro Rechargeable Wet and Dry Electric Shaver, $54.99, and score the Philips Multigroom Series 7000 12-in-1 Premium Trimmer for $74.20. Plus, the Foreo Luna Go in various colours has had its price slashed to $72, see all the Foreo deals here.

Ella Bache

The Australian beauty brand is offering 20 per cent off selected natural Australian made treatment Oils online and at participating salons from November 27 - 30.

Oz Hair And Beauty

Take up to 65 per cent off your favourite beauty and hair brands at Oz Hair And Beauty on November 27.

BLACK FRIDAY HOME DEALS

Koala

First known for their beloved mattresses - over 25,000 five-star reviews! - Koala is now a fully-fledged furniture brand, with sustainable, functional and beautiful living and dining room pieces - all of which are up to 20 per cent off right now. The sale is now live, and ends November 30.

Frank Green

Take 20 per cent off across Frank Green's range of functional, innovative and environmentally sound reusable cups, bottles and more from November 27 - 30.

Castlery

Take 35 per cent off select furniture, including their bestselling Adams Chaise Sectional Sofa and on-trend statement Luna Sideboard, featuring a unique ceramic tile inlaid top. Discover the brand here.

Theragun

Self-massage device specialists Theragun are offering big discounts off their range - with $150 off the Pro, $100 off the Elite, $75 off the Prime and more - until December 1.

Macoda Mattress

Macoda Mattress is taking 15 per cent off their uniquely designed mattress, with the benefits of both foam and mattress springs - so expertly designed, it has been named Australia's Most Comfortable Mattress for two consecutive years.

Etsy

Receive up to 60 per cent off Etsy's range of products and gift.

Sheridan

Take 40 off Sheridan's luxurious range of towels, bedding and loungewear (excluding baby, Jac & Jack and rethread) from November 23 - 29.

Bed Threads

The premium French flax linen bedding, homewares and loungewear brand is offering 15 per cent off site wide with the code "DREAMON" from today to December 1.

Emma Mattresses

Looking to upgrade your mattress? Emma Mattresses is offering 25 per cent off its German-made and sleep technologically engineered mattresses-in-a-box.

Vinomofo

The wine website is running its End Of Run Sale where you can score up to 63 per cent off RRP on a range of delicious drops while stocks last.

Eva

The award-winning Melbourne-based mattress and bedding company is offering $150 off the Eva mattress, $40 off the Eva pillow, $50 off Eva Hemp Linen and $50 off Eva Timber Bed Base.

Ecosa

From November 23 - 30, the one stop sleep shop is offering 25 per cent off everything - from mattresses to bed bases and pillows.

Booktopia

The online book retailer is offering up to 80 per cent off the RRP of thousands of titles.

Plus, customers who purchase two or more products from the Black Friday Top Deals page can save an extra 10 per cent on already reduced selected items.

Calming Blankets

Save up to 50 per cent on Calming Blankets' range of kids and adults weighted blankets with the code "BLACKFRIDAY".

Kikki K

Stock up on stationery at Kikki K, with the retailer offering 30 per cent off sitewide from November 25 - 29.

Vistaprint

Receive between 50 - 60 per cent off Vistaprint's range of personalised wall calendars, canvas prints and Christmas cards from November 27 - 29.

Freedom

Freedom is offering from 20 to 50 per cent off on selected sofas, furniture, rugs, mattresses and more until November 30. A highlight? Save $1400 on Sealy Hayman Queen Medium Mattress, now $1,399 (down from $2799).

Sealy Hayman Queen Medium Mattress

Sheridan Outlet

Take 60 per cent off selected Sheridan items and 40 per cent off pillows and quilts from November 23 - 30.

Booking.com

Keen to get travelling? Take up to 30 per cent off selected stays throughout the end of 2021.

Koko Black

The gourmet chocolate company is offering customers $20 off when they spend $120, or $50 off when they spend $200 on November 27.

Eco Modern Essentials

Take up to 50 per cent off all of the brand's diffusers, essential oils and more from November 23 - 30.

Harris Scarfe

Score between 40 to 60 per cent off selected manchester and homewares, plus 30 to 50 per cent off selected clothing, footwear and underwear from November 23 - December 1.

Zanui

Take up to 40 per cent off selected items in Zanui's extensive furniture, rugs and homewares range until December 1.

KitchenAid

From Friday November 27, KitchenAid is offering 10 per cent off its chic and handy appliances with the code "BF10".

Interior Secrets

The furniture company is offering 15 per cent off storewide with the code "BLACKFRIDAY" from November 26 - 29.

Red Balloon

Take up to 30 per cent off Red Balloon's selected experiences - from lavish dinners to plane rides - and 10 per cent off sitewide (with a minimum spend of $150) from now until 30th November 2020. Use the promo code "CYBER".

BWS online

From November 27 - 30, BWS is offering discounts across its range of premium booze. On Friday November 27 you can save 10 per cent when you spend $100, on Saturday November 28 you can save 10 per cent on selected premix products and on Sunday November 29 you can score 10 per cent off selected wine products (all purchases must be made online).

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FOR KIDS

The Iconic

From November 24 - 30 The Iconic is offering selected kids toys - think Barbies, paints, games, puzzles and soft toys - for just $20.

Amazon

Amazon is offering some great deals across children's toys, including 30 per cent off selected LEGO.

Woolworths

The supermarket is offering many online (and in-store) bargains as part of its Super Sale, including discounts on Lego. The sale runs from now until 11:59pm (AEDT) Tuesday 1 December 2020.

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ACROSS SPECIFIC CATEGORIES AND BRANDS

Looking for something a little more specific this Black Friday? We've rounded up what your favourite brands (hello, Apple and Dyson), retailers (think Adore Beauty and The Iconic) and categories (stick vacuums and air fryers) will be offering. We'll continue to update the below guides with the most current information.

Best Black Friday Dyson deals

Best Black Friday The Iconic deals

Best Black Friday Amazon deals

Best Black Friday Apple deals

Best Black Friday vacuum deals

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Best Black Friday air fryer deals

Best Black Friday Adore Beauty deals

Best Black Friday ASOS deals

Best Black Friday Adidas deals

WHY IS BLACK FRIDAY HELD AT THE END OF NOVEMBER?

Black Friday first began in the US on the Friday following thanksgiving, which is usually observed on the fourth Thursday of November. Traditionally, this Friday marked the beginning of the holiday spending rush but in recent years it has snowballed into a global shopping phenomenon where retailers offer staggering discounts on a range of products across technology, beauty, fashion, homewares and more. In Australia, Black Friday now competes with Boxing Day as our biggest shopping extravaganza and last year, National Australia Bank expected shoppers would spend $2.9 billion on the highly-anticipated sales.

ARE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS REAL?

You bet they are but as with all online purchases where you're handing over your credit card details, it pays to do your due diligence to make sure you are not buying from a scam website. Last year, 8,000 Australians reported online shopping scams "and $4 million reported loss" to the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission so it's worth being extremely suspicious of dubious links to deals posted on social media, or random, unsolicited emails containing deals that are far too good to be true. It also pays to keep your computer updated with the latest security software.

WHAT IS CYBER MONDAY?

Cyber Monday is Black Friday's trusty counterpart. Held on the Monday following thanksgiving, Cyber Monday initially began in 2005 as the "online" version of Black Friday back when online shopping wasn't quite as prolific as it is today.

Over the past few years, Cyber Monday has become the biggest event on the shopping calendar, raking in US $9.4 billion in 2019, according to Adobe Analytics.

