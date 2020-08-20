Ben Barba learns fate for future football career

A MAGISTRATE asked Ben Barba if he felt like had "gone from the penthouse to the s***house" after spending a night in custody.

The 31 year old fallen NRL star has avoided any convictions being recorded for the third time, but Magistrate James Morton said any court in the future would be "hard pressed" to offer the same benefit.

This means Barba will be able to sign a contract with the Valencia Huracanes in Spain and potentially revive his professional football career from early next year.

A former role model, Barba's fall from grace landed him back in Mackay Magistrates Court this year for assaulting his brother in law Adrian Currie at McGuires pub on February 22 and breaching bail in July.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a community service order handed down last year over a public nuisance incident involving his wife on the Australia Day long weekend.

"All the negative attention has been brought by you at your own doing," Mr Morton said.

Barba was fined $2300 and ordered to pay $1000 compensation.

More to come.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.