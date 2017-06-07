19°
Beloved RFS member was a true hero

7th Jun 2017 9:51 AM
Jenny Hankinson was a woman with a big heart.
Jenny Hankinson was a woman with a big heart.

FLAGS at the Rural Fire Services flew at half mast yesterday in respect to the passing of beloved member Jenny Hankinson.

A member of the Alstonville/Wollongbar RFS Ms Hankinson passed away after suffering a brain bleed while doing routine maintenance in Casino, according to a Facebook post from RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

"Despite the extraordinary and very best efforts of her fellow crew, Anthony, Mark and Lyndsay, along with Ambulance Service Paramedics and hospital teams, Jenny passed away...in hospital," he said.

" I joined Superintendent Michael Brett, our Senior Chaplains and others in visiting Jenny's family at Lismore hospital and spending a little time with some of our team at the Northern Rivers FCC and the Alstonville/Wollongbar Station."

Ms Hankinson was also involved in the Northern Rivers Aviation Support Brigade, the SES Ballina Unit, CISS and peer support.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons confirmed that even in death Ms Hankinson was a very giving person.

"Laurel also confirmed that if it wasn't for the extraordinary efforts of her fellow crew, the donation of Jenny's organs, that is now providing life and hope to at least five other families, would not have been possible."

alstonville/wollongbar jenny hankinson rfs rural fire service shane fitzsimmons

