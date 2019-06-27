Menu
Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.
Crime

Belgian police to join search for Theo Hayez

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:07 AM

BELGIAN police will be arriving in Australia to assist in the search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, who was last seen in Byron Bay on May 31.

Almost a month after his disappearance, police are still investigating what happened to the 18-year-old.

A NSW Police Spokesperson said the investigation is continuing.

"Investigators from Tweed Byron Police District and the NSW Police Force SCC Homicide Squad have been working closely with their Belgian counterparts following the disappearance of Theo Hayez," the spokesperson said.

"Belgium Police have sought authority to travel to Australia to support the ongoing investigation in an observer capacity.

"All lines of inquiry are being pursued in the investigation into the disappearance of Theo Hayez.

"Recent search efforts have been hampered by weather, with further search operations planned for the near future."

Theo's mother, Vinciane Delforge, arrived earlier this week to join Theo's father, Laurent Hayez, search for their son.

"Police continue to liaise with Theo's family, including his mother who has recently arrived in Australia," the NSW Police spokesperson said.

missing backpacker northern rivers missing person nsw police theo hayez tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

