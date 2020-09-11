Behind the scenes of our long-awaited bypass opening

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack with Page MP Kevin Hogan, Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow and Ballina Deputy Mayor Eoin Johnson

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack joined local politicians Chris Gulaptis and Kevin Hogan to officially open the new Broadwater, Woodburn, Wardell bypass.

The trio were joined by Ballina deputy mayor Eoin Johnston and Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow.

The 34km stretch of motorway is set to help reduce fatalities in the area and help trucks improve their productivity.

The bypass will be officially open to the public in two weeks, in time for the school holidays.

The bypass is also aimed at easing the traffic congest the area faces at peak holiday times.

Here are some photos from the major infrastructure announcement.