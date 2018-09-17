Beef + Beach sweeps three business awards

BIG WINNER: The staff at Beef + Beach/Seven Mile Weddings took home not one but three Lennox Head Business Awards.

IT WAS a huge night for Beef + Beach/Seven Mile Weddings on September 3, when the business took home three awards - including the top gong - at the 2018 Lennox Head Business Awards gala.

The annual gala event was held at Shelter, with the awards offering local businesses the chance to be recognised.

Winners included businesses such as Skilled Roofing, Seed and Husk, and Anchor Chief.

However the stand-out business of the night was Beef + Beach/Seven Mile Weddings, which scooped both the Professional Service and Visitor Experience categories, as well as taking home the top award, Excellence in Business, for businesses with more than 20 employees.

Beef + Beach/Seven Mile Weddings owner Troy Lister was "extremely excited” with the result.

"What a fantastic effort from our management and staff,” Mr Lister said.

"I couldn't be prouder and more thankful for an amazing year from our team.”

The three awards guarantee direct entry into the regional awards, to be held later this year.

The business opened its new venue, Seven Mile, 10 months ago alongside the launch of the new wedding brand Seven Mile Weddings, which has made the award victories so much sweeter.

"We love Lennox, our community and the local businesses,” Mr Lister said in his speech, after accepting the Excellence in Business award.

"Seven Mile and the Seven Mile Weddings brand was created as we could see the positives for all the businesses in the village, as each wedding can have over 100 guests attending that require accommodation, food and shopping, as well as all the local wedding service providers that are loving working in their own town.”

The other top winner of the night was Lois Buckett Real Estate, which snagged the Excellence in Small Business award, designed for local businesses with fewer than 20 employees.

2018 award winners

Visitor Experience: Beef + Beach/Seven Mile Weddings

Retail Excellence: Anchor Chief

Professional Service: Beef + Beach/Seven Mile Weddings

Trade, Construction and Manufacturing: Skilled Roofing

Personal Services: Bod Squad by Rikki-Lee

Outstanding Young Entrepreneur: Out of the Blue Adventures Pty Ltd

Excellence in Sustainability: Seed and Husk

Excellence in Small Business: Lois Buckett Real Estate

Excellence in Business: Beef + Beach/Seven Mile Weddings.