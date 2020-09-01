Bed buried in rubble as car smashes into home

A family has had a lucky escape after a relative’s car went crashing through the wall of their front bedroom, burying the bed in bricks and rubble.

Just before 11am yesterday, a Toyota Camry smashed through the bedroom wall, with the front half of the car lodged inside the home on Amy St, Campsie.

The driver was able to get out of the car before Fire and Rescue arrived. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

The driver, a 53-year-old male relative of the family, was able to safely get out of the car and didn't report any injuries - he declined treatment from NSW Ambulance.

Police and NSW Fire and Rescue also rushed to the crash site where fireys from Campsie Station worked to stabilise the car and prevent further collapse.

They put in a call to the Hurstville Heavy Rescue team who arrived soon after to make sure the home was structurally safe.

Luckily no one was in the front bedroom at the time. Picture: Justin Lloyd

The car crumbled the brick wall and also hit the front window, which thanks to safety bars installed didn't shatter on impact.

Luckily no one was inside the front bedroom when the car crashed through it, and none of the family were injured.

The bed, sheets and pillows were clearly visible from the street among the brick and rubble.

The adjoining wall was also damaged with large cracks lining the bedroom.

Police officer from Campsie Area Command breath tested the driver who returned a negative result.

