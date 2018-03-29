'Because of Warner my son can read'

Cricket: As cricket fans weigh in on the ball tampering scandal, Gympie father Ray Bailey is thankful of David Warner's The Kaboom Kid Series which helped his son Aidan learn to read.

"We had tried everything. He was not interested in the reading material that was put forward," Bailey said.

"My wife Kelly, who is a teacher's aid, was trying to find something our son might be interested in and it was by chance we found these books."

The series is modelled on Warner himself which has positive advice.

"From an adult's point of view, there is an uplifting message in there," Bailey said.

"You see a different side of Warner in these books and there is nothing negative.

THUMBS UP: Gympie all rounder Aidan Bailey's favourite book of The Kaboom Kid series is Captains Knock. Rebecca Singh

"Even South African media would be hard pressed to find something negative in these books."

Cricket all rounder Aidan, 12, said despite the scandal he still idolised Warner.

"I am still upset about what's happened but everyone makes mistakes and you have to learn from it," Aidan said.

"I have been taught, when you do something wrong you admit to what you have done, you apologise for what you have done and you don't make the same mistake twice."

Out all the eight books in the series, Aidan's favourite was book eight because of the message it sends.

"It's all about stepping up, when you are a player down you don't hang your head down and give up," he said.

In the past six years, the Bailey family has missed one Brisbane Test and the family is deterred from going.

"We will be at the Gabba Test this year," Bailey said.

"The way I have been brought up, you don't turn your back on people that easy."