Menu
Login
Coolum woman Nicolette Stewart.
Coolum woman Nicolette Stewart. Contributed
News

'Just because a girl is asking for work doesn't mean it's sexual'

Stuart Cumming
by
22nd Jul 2017 2:48 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE responses Coolum woman Nicolette Stewart received after posting online seeking work have her questioning whether or not she will take the step again.

They have also highlighted the difference a few words in an advertisement can make.

Responses started rolling in when she posted to a Facebook community forum on Friday night saying she would "do anything" for $300 for a day of work.

Miss Stewart, 30, said she and her partner had been seeking work online since losing their jobs about a week ago.

She said she posted three different ads on popular Facebook community forums during that time for no response.

They listed specific tasks like rubbish removal and deliveries.

 

Nicolette Stewart's post to the Sunshine Coast Community Board Facebook page.
Nicolette Stewart's post to the Sunshine Coast Community Board Facebook page. Contributed

Responses came after Friday night's less specific post.

"The mind boggles!!!!!!" Colin Mullens wrote.

"Now thats (sic) a bit dangerous!" Phillip Ward wrote.

She said about a third of the private messages she received were "not appropriate".

"Just because a girl is asking for work doesn't mean it's sexual," Miss Stewart said.

There were some apparently more appropriate offers sent privately which Miss Stewart said she might take up.

Debate in the comments section focused on $300 being too much to expect for a day of work and accusations of tax evasion because she was seeking cash payment.

Miss Stewart commented back to a lot of the suggestions for a while but eventually took a step back from it.

"Sometimes you just have to give it a go.

"It's really sad when you are just trying to do the right thing."

There were also messages of support.

"A girl can't win," Rebecca Burgess wrote.

"If she wasn't looking for work she would be called a bludger.

"If someone out there is happy to pay her 300 for a days work then what business is it of yours."

Miss Stewart was disappointed by the difference in reaction she had noticed between her post and when she had previously seen men post similar ads expressing they were willing to do anything.

She said she hadn't seen the sexual connotations in those cases.

"I didn't want to beg or post some sob story.

"I don't know if I'd post again."

coolum editors picks facebook jobs online post social media sunshine coast work
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

    Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

    Movies CHECK out this 'tres chic' selection of cinema from France.

    • 27th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Movies The franchise's new instalment, Infinity War, open in cinemas today

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Opinion Baking these biscuits is an April tradition.

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    News Former army chief calls for more mental health support for veterans

    Local Partners