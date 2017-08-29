Bean paste safety recall: potential peanut content

SAFETY RECALL: Food Standards Australia New Zealand have issued a recall notice on the product Chung Jung One Seasoned Bean Paste (Sesame & Garlic) 1kg and 500g containers, all Use By up to and including 2018/03/12, for undeclared peanut content.

RESIDENTS are being warned of a South Korean seasoned garlic and sesame bean paste product being recalled from today due to the presence of undeclared peanut.

The product Chung Jung One is being recalled today, Food Standards Australia New Zealand chief executive, Mark Booth said.

Mr Booth said anyone with a peanut allergy or caregivers of people with peanut allergies should check whether they have the product in their homes.

He said food regulatory agencies in several states were also investigating and testing other similarly branded bean paste products from the same overseas manufacturer and more recalls may occur.

"We know of at least one reported case of a person suffering an anaphylactic reaction to the product, so it is vital that anyone with a peanut allergy knows about this recall and the potential for other bean paste products from South Korea to be recalled," Mr Booth said.

"We will update information as soon as it comes to hand from enforcement authorities."

People who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a refund or dispose of the product.

More information Read the recall notice

Information for food businesses about allergen labelling