The DPI reported a 2.2m whaler shark at Wategos Bommie, Byron Bay this morning.
News

Shark sightings continue to close North Coast beaches

28th Dec 2018 10:37 AM | Updated: 1:33 PM

UPDATE 2.50pm: SHELLY Beach at Ballina has been closed again after a shark was spotted nearby. 

Surf Life Saving NSW reported the shark sighting.

 

UPDATE 10.50am: TWO sharks have been reported at Shelly Beach, East Ballina, closing both Shelly and Lighthouse beaches.

 

Original story: WIDELY feared bull sharks were spotted lurking at popular Northern Rivers beaches today, prompting evacuations and beach closures.

A 2.4m Bull Shark at North Wall, Ballina.
NSW Shark Smart made an alert about 10 minutes ago of a 2.4m Bull Shark at North Wall Break Wall, Ballina. The beach was evacuated and authorities were notified.

A 2.6m Bull Shark at Backside (surf break), Ballina.
Alerts were also posted about bull shark sightings at Backside (surf break), and Seven Mile at Ballina just before 8am this morning.

Shark activity had also closed Tallow Beach and Broken Head earlier this morning.

