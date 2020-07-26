Be a Mother Clucker and help our ‘crazy hen lady’

HAPPY HEN HOME: Who Gives A Cluck hen charity is calling out for people to adopt a dear little hen or two (or more), and enjoy having fresh eggs, fertiliser and saving these birds from being culled.

IF YOU can give a rescue hen a happy home and become a "Mother Clucker" then Julie O'Shea wants to hear from you.

The self-styled 'crazy hen lady' is the energetic and highly compassionate force behind the rescue chook charity Who Gives a Cluck is calling on people to jump online and become a Mother Clucker.

Ms O'Shea said they were about to undertake their largest rescue yet and hopes to rehome between 400 and 700 chooks, increasing their annual rescue to more than 4000.

She said they seek to rescue hundreds of hens in the egg laying industry, before they meet an unhappy retirement (culled).

"We all volunteer our time for the charity, so the $10 adoption fee covers some compensation to the egg farmer, transport and thorough health check and treatment of every hen," she said.

"We can only rescue the number of hens that our approved Mother Cluckers have said they would adopt.

"Now we have the opportunity to rescue between 400 and 700 hens and are reaching out as far and wide," she said.

"We want to get many, many more people who would love to have some backyard hens, to join our hen community and commit to adopt some hens as soon as possible."

Mother Clucker facts

• Adoption fee $10, includes hen full check and treatment (worming, lice, mites, etc)

• Hens are Lohmann Brown

• Are 20 months old and typically lay an egg every second day.

• Lismore collection day is Saturday August 8 - 9am to 4pm

• Mullumbimby collection day is Sunday August 9 - 9am to 4pm

• Any questions, call Julie O'Shea 0428 335 766.

Mother cluckers' easy three step adoption process click here.