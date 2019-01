Paramedics were called to Moorooka about 10.30am.

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after a barbecue exploded in his face in Brisbane's south.

The incident happened just before 10.30am at a house at Moorooka.

The man in his 40s was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with significant facial and airway burns.