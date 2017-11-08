BAT WARNING: 13 patients treated since July

Flying foxes have taken over the trees in the main street of Miriam Vale.

WITH the start of the local bat breeding season, NSW Health is urging people to avoid contact with bats that could carry serious diseases.

Dr Vicky Sheppeard, Director of Communicable Diseases Branch, said 142 NSW residents have been

The Acting Director of Public Health, Greg Bell, said of the 142 cases, 13 were recorded in the Northern given rabies post-exposure treatment this year after they were bitten or scratched by a bat in Australia.NSW Local Health District since July.

He said eight more patients required treatment for potential exposure that occurred overseas.

Dr Sheppeard said: "People should steer clear of bats at all times. Four bats were confirmed with the lyssavirus in NSW this year, and lyssavirus infection can result in a rabies-like illness which is very serious and, if not prevented, is fatal."

"Lyssavirus infected bats have been found in most parts of NSW, including in metropolitan Sydney. During the bat birthing season in October and November, we find people are more likely to come in contact with bats, as young and miscarried pups may be on the ground, prompting people to pick them up or attempt to rescue them.

"There have been three cases of lyssavirus in humans in Australia - all were in Queensland in 1996, 1998 and 2013 - and all three people died," she said.

Dr Sheppeard said the best protection against being exposed to lyssaviruses is to avoid handling any bat in Australia, and any wild or domestic mammal in a rabies-endemic country. This includes bats and wild or domestic dogs, cats and monkeys.

"People should not touch bats as there is always the possibility of being scratched or bitten and being infected. Always assume that all bats and flying foxes are infectious," she said.

"If someone is bitten or scratched by any type of bat they should thoroughly clean the wound for at least five minutes with soap and water immediately, apply an antiseptic such as Betadine and seek urgent medical advice.

"They may require a series of injections to protect against lyssavirus infection and the first two need to be given as soon as possible. It is important you seek advice from a GP or local public health unit regarding treatment."

When a bat is injured or in distress, do not try to rescue it. Contact the experts at WIRES on 1300 094 737.

If your pets or other animals come into contact with a bat and you would like expert advice, contact the Emergency Animal Disease hotline on 1800 675 888. For your Local Public Health Unit, phone 1300 066 055.

For more information, visit: http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/Rabies-Australian-Bat-Lyssavirus-Infection.aspx