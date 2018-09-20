Menu
Batman's penis is revealed in new comic. Picture: DC Comics
Entertainment

Batman’s penis sparks social media frenzy

by Hannah Sparks
20th Sep 2018 10:40 AM

HOLY humdinger, Batman!

The latest instalment of comic books starring the Caped Crusader comes with a racy reveal: Bruce Wayne's naked weenie.

The NSFW glimpse (which you can see uncensored here) appears in Batman: Damned, the third title from DC Comics' new Black Label imprint, which is aimed at producing grittier, more mature content.

 

Writer Brian Azzarello and illustrator Lee Bermejo, who also worked together on the edgy graphic novel Joker, inserted the penile panel after Batman suffers a brutal stabbing in a Gotham City alley and awakens to discover that his wounds have disappeared. Naturally, he has to make a full inspection.

The book's plot makes for a departure from Bruce Wayne's suave composure and hints at the character's deeper psychological demons.

Still, while Batman's mind may be breaking, his body is breaking the internet.

 

 

 

This article was originally published on the New York Post

