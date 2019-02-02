Aston Martin ousts Mercedes to snatch Allan Simonsen trophy

The No.62 Aston Martin edged out Dave Reynolds by a tenth of a second.

JAKE Dennis continued his stunning form this weekend as he saved his best performance for last to steal pole position for the Bathurst 12 Hour on Sunday.

The British driver came into the Top 10 Shootout after putting R-Motorsport on provisional pole but ended up taking the coveted Allan Simonsen trophy by four tenths of a second after posting a time of 2:02.4946.

However, despite posting the quickest lap, the No.62 Aston Martin will start from third on the grid after being given a two-place penalty.

As a result, the GruppeM Mercedes AMG GT3 driven by Raffaele Marciello during qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout will start from P1 after clocking a 2:02.9348 lap.

Despite the penalty, Dennis was thrilled with his performance in what was his first experience of Bathurst, although he insisted he would "definitely be back".

"Unbelievable," he said in the immediate aftermath. "It looked tough out there but I knew if we out a clean lap together we would have a chance. The car they gave me is superb.

"When the news came over the radio that the time was enough for pole my emotions came over me.

"We've had a really strong car all weekend and we know our race car is still strong. It's a long 12 hours. It's a bit different here with these long races. We need to be there for the last two hours of the race."

Supercars' only representative in the Top 10 Shootout, Erebus' David Reynolds, could manage only fifth and when interviewed after the conclusion of the day's actions he claimed he had been driving "like a gimp".

Ahead of him will be Maro Engle in the Craft Bamboo/Black Falcon entry - who moves up to the front row for a Mercedes lock out - while the No.107 Bentley steered by Steven Kane joins Dennis' Aston Martin on the second row.

Entries from Audi, Porsche, Mercedes, Audi and Nissan round out the top 10.

Triple Eight's Supercars dream team failed to impress yet again as they missed out on the Top 10 Shootout.

Earlier in qualifying some big names struggled at Mount Panorama as last year's Allan Simonsen Trophy winner Chaz Mostert and Triple Eight's all-star line-up failed to even make the shootout.

Mostert, behind the wheel of the No.42 Team Schnitzer BMW, will start from 15th on Sunday morning, while T8's Vodafone Mercedes could manage only 19th with Jamie Whincup in the driving seat.

The Bathurst 12 Hour starts at 5.45am (AEDT) on Sunday with the pit exit open from 5.12am.