Notorious criminal Bassam Hamzy will today be charged with offences relating to the murder of teenager Brayden Dillon.

Hamzy was arrested by NSW Police Strike Force Raptor detectives on Wednesday morning at his cell in Goulburn's Supermax Prison.

The Brother's 4 Life gang founder is expected to be handed a future court attendance notice.

Dillon, 15, was sleeping at his home on Good Friday in 2017 when gunman Conrad Craig burst in and shot him in the head.

Police have long believed his murder was retaliation for a fatal self-defence stabbing carried out in 2016 by his brother Joshua, who was acquitted by a NSW Supreme Court jury in 2019.

Craig was sentenced to 40 years in jail for his crime, but is currently asking the Court of Criminal Appeal to reduce his sentence.

However police are asking the same court to increase Craig's sentence to life.

They want Craig punished for breaking his promise to testify against known gangster Abdul Abu Mahmoud who was put on trial as the mastermind of the shooting.

Craig was supposed to give evidence against Abu Mahmoud in order to escape a life sentence for pulling the trigger, the court heard, but he changed his testimony on the stand.

"(Craig said) it was in fact Bassam Hamzy," the Crown's barrister told the court on Wednesday.

Hamzy was previously questioned by police over the murder of Dillon in 2019.

One of NSW's most notorious and violent criminals, Hamzy is currently serving more than 40 years for his role in several serious crimes.

Among his crimes is controlling the Brothers 4 Life gang from behind bars.

Originally published as Bassam Hamzy to be charged over teen's murder

