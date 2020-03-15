Basketball competitions ‘suspended until further notice’

BYRON Bay Basketball Association has issued a statement after the national body of the sport requested that competitions be put on hold until further notice.

In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Basketball Australia recommended that competitions across the country do not proceed, as of Saturday morning.

In a statement posted to the Basketball Australia website, the organisation said the encouraged restrictions on events involving more than 500 people, announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday, would affect the sport.

"Despite the Government recommendation not being actionable until Monday, based on discussion with our Chief Medical Officer, the Board of Basketball Australia wishes to take a more proactive approach in protecting the health and wellbeing of the players and the families of our basketball community," the group said in the statement.

"As such, Basketball Australia strongly recommends competitions around Australia do not proceed as of 7.00am Saturday 14 March 2020, and that this position is maintained until further notice."

For any clubs that decide to proceed with their competitions, Basketball Australia has put forward a range of recommendations.

Byron Bay Basketball Association has since issued a statement, saying available board members met today to discuss the situation.

"The board for Byron Bay Basketball will be guided by both Basketball Australia and Basketball NSW and as such all competitions will be suspended until further notice," the association said.

"The board intends to meet again on Thursday the 19th of March and will update the BBBA community further.

"We understand there will be questions, but we ask you to be patient as this situation unfolds. At this time, we do not have a lot of answers, but we will continue to monitor the situation and update everyone in due course as frequently as possible."

The 2020 Australian Under-18s championships are also under review.

Basketball Australia has urged any clubs that proceed with their competitions to implement the following changes:

• Only support personnel and parents should attend any games

• Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or believe they may have been in contact with someone with the coronavirus should not attend

• People over the age of 50 should reconsider attending games

• Visible signage should be displayed before entry and throughout the venue notifying patrons of potential risks

• All venues should have hand sanitiser and/or wipes upon entrance and exit readily available and accessible for patrons adequate to meet the demand of the crowd

• These non-essential events should have no more than 500 people in attendance.

• Basketball Australia has formed a Steering Group which includes medical experts to oversee the rapidly changing environment. This group will engage with all stakeholders to ensure appropriate engagement across the whole of sport.