Basketball and netball on hold

ON HOLD: Netball is one of the many Northern Rivers sports on hold as the COVID-19 situation halts games across the country. Photo: UrsulaBentley@CapturedAus

ON HOLD: Netball is one of the many Northern Rivers sports on hold as the COVID-19 situation halts games across the country. Photo: UrsulaBentley@CapturedAus

TWO of the most popular sports have suspended competitions, training and skills programs in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

On Monday after previously indicating they were hopeful of continuing their efforts, Lismore Basketball Association announced they are cancelling all activies for the moment.

“Unfortunately with the news of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern NSW Health Service area we feel the balance has tipped and we can no longer run our local competitions and programs,” the association posted on its social media page,

“As such all of our regular competitions and programs will be suspended indefinitely and reassessed on a weekly basis.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our junior participants today and will have people at the stadium this afternoon in case participants don’t get the message in time.”

However, a special general meeting of the LBA will still go ahead on March 17, although organisers are urging anyone feeling unwell to vote via proxy.

Meanwhile the Lismore & District Netball Association said in line with its governing body, Netball NSW, all netball activities will cease immediately until Saturday May 2.

“Our highest priority is the health and wellbeing of our members and the greater community, including our players, officials, volunteers and supporters,” the organisation posted on social media.

“This includes all training for all teams and clubs and our representative program.

“NNSW will advise on the fates of both senior and junior state titles with informed views during April and May for the respective events.”