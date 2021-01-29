Basketball all stars, this council wants to see you dribbling

Ballina Shire Council has decided to purchase and rent a basketball return machine.

The machine will be hired for members of the community, teams and basketball fans to use.

Councillors agreed on the purchase at Thursday’s meeting, with funds coming from the latest round of Federal Government funds plus monies saved on the construction of the Ballina Indoor Sports Centre.

The Dr. Dish ‘All-star’ is a ball return unit that includes easy-to-use touch screen controls.

The device was recommended as it provided “greater versatility in operations.”

The Dr Dish All Star model.

Some of the features of the Dr Dish All Star are:

Exclusive player app that allows two-way communication between phone and machine.

The chance to choose from over 150 pre-made workouts to push directly to Dr. Dish machine.

It allows to combine ball handling, strength and conditioning along with shooting drills in one workout.

Council will introduce a new half-court usage fee, which will include the set up and pack down of the machine, along as a hire fee for the equipment.

Based on the current hire fees of $80 per hour per court, it was proposed that the following fees be placed on exhibition for half court and machine usage:

Ball Return Unit Hire: $20/hr commercial

Half Court Hire Mon – Fri: $40/hr commercial

Half Court Hire Saturday – Sunday: $50/hr commercial

The council anticipates this machine will be popular and will support the marketing

of this facility for casual group hire.

Councillor Keith Williams proposed the idea at December’s meeting, with council staff supporting the initiative and the machine to be implemented at the Ballina Indoor Sports Centre (BISC) in the near future.

Both councillors Stephen McCarthy and Ben Smith are very involved and playing and coaching basketball in Ballina.