26°
News

Small village built in 42 hours to house emergency services

Alison Paterson
| 11th Apr 2017 2:20 PM
BASE CAMP: Rural Fire Service Acting Manager Site Mitigation Support Services Kerry Parkinson and her team at the fully self-contained Base Camp at Wollongbar TAFE campus.
BASE CAMP: Rural Fire Service Acting Manager Site Mitigation Support Services Kerry Parkinson and her team at the fully self-contained Base Camp at Wollongbar TAFE campus. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FORTY-two hours.

That's all it took for the Rural Fire Service was able to establish a sophisticated and fully operational base camp at Wollongbar TAFE campus to house, feed, shelter and organise hundreds of volunteers and career emergency personnel from the RFS, NSW Fire & Rescue, State Emergency Services and St John' Ambulance, who are here to assist with the flood recovery efforts.

In pouring rain and navigating muddy conditions, the RFS team established a camp with over 50 tents, lighting, hundreds of blankets, pillows, stretchers, chairs and dozens of tables, portable showers and toilets, not to mention a full-blown kitchen, mess hall, offices, first aid / medical tent and decontamination area.

Along with dozens of sleeping tents laid out with military precision, the base camp also contains a huge kitchen, mess hall, showers and toilets, an isolation area for any ill personnel, as well as offices for the operational teams to direct strike teams.

It's as though a small village magically appeared, but in reality, it was all due to hard work, good planning and a desire to look after the people who were arriving in Lismore to help the residents and business owners devastated by the floods.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

RFS acting manager site mitigation support services, Kerry Parkinson is in charge of the base camp and she said it was very much a an inter-agency success story.

"We need to acknowledge the assistance from St John's Ambulance and the HAZMAT division of NSW Fire & Rescue were invaluable in establishing the decontamination and managing the ongoing facility," she said.

"Its a real credit Danny and the other guys who have a fabulous job."

Ms Parkinson said her team in Sydney were already undertaking their logistics to provide the camp when the call came through to activate their services.

"From our perspective we were expecting the call as we watched the events unfold in NSW and interstate (as) we are registered with Emergency Management Australia as a base camp supplier," she said.

"So my staff back in Sydney had already started pre-loading the equipment, but we were not expecting a call to establish a camp of this size."

Ms Parkinson said the team which included RFS SMSS supervisor Danny Busch, are all very well trained and had just some off a training exercise where they had out up a base camp in record time at Broken Hill.

"We went for ma weekend of 42 of erecting a base camp to erecting one here in stormy weather," Mr Busch said.

He said it's been a challengie and the RFS aim was to have the camp self-sufficient and not impeding on catering or other services already under pressure to look after people impacted by the floods.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore floods nsw fire & rescue rural fire serivice st john's ambulance wollongbar tafe

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Small village built in 42 hours to house emergency services

Small village built in 42 hours to house emergency services

THE Rural Fire Service base camp is a self-sufficient operation which houses emergency services personnel who arrived in Lismore to assist with flood recovery.

Jail time for 'love' crimes

court

Eight-day crime spree committed in name of love

Police pursuit end of the road for crime spree

UPDATE: Man and woman facing string of charges at court today

No green machine to make Lismore clean

READY TO HELP: Army reserve personnel from the 41st Royal NSW Regiment, including Private Wouters, Major Piper and Private Johnson, are part of the military assistance ready to back up the SES during the Lismore flood emergency.

Lismore does not need ADF assistance

Local Partners

Small village built in 42 hours to house emergency services

THE Rural Fire Service base camp is a self-sufficient operation which houses emergency services personnel who arrived in Lismore to assist with flood recovery.

Flood funds fast-tracked to Lismore

North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.

Funding to come through more quickly

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 6th May...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

&quot;TOWN &amp; COUNTRY LIVING&quot;

2 Valley View Drive, Lismore Heights 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $195,000

A residential lot of approximately 1/2 an acre, positioned on the corner of Selena Avenue and Valley View Drive, elevated and breezy with rural views. Set on the...

Large 290m2 Byron Bay Industrial Unit

8/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $768,000 to...

Here is a prime investment opportunity in the popular Arts & Industrial Estate only 3.5kms from Byron Bay's town centre. This property is well suited for the...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

This property offers &quot;The BEST of BOTH WORLDS&quot;!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so conveniently located. This thoughtfully designed & craftsman...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so conveniently located. This thoughtfully designed & craftsman...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!