Barty’s incredible stat in clay opener

World No. 1 Ash Barty has secured her first victory on European clay since her famous Roland Garros triumph, defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund in her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix debut on Wednesday.

Barty toppled the 33-year-old in straight sets 6-0, 7-5 to qualify for the quarter-finals in Stuttgart, where she will come up against either Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko or Czech Republic star Karolina Pliskova.

Incredibly, the Australian won all 24 points where she got her first serve into play, fending off a second-set surge to clinch the 84-minute victory.

It goes down as Barty's first win on European clay since defeating Marketa Vondrousova to claim her maiden grand slam singles title in June 2019.

"I felt like I had to really find some good stuff tonight, and even though at times it was a little bit scrappy, I felt like it's going to be on my terms for a lot of that match," Barty told reporters after the win.

"As for getting my feet wet the first match, anyone you play you have to find a way, you have to be prepared to work and be prepared to tactically find your way around the court. So whoever the first match was going to be, it was always going to be a perfect one in my eyes to get myself into the tournament to enjoy it.

"Whoever I play next, either way, I'll come out here and try and bring the match on my terms - but do it with a smile on my face again."

Earlier, Pliskova had to dig deep after losing the second set to Germany's Tamara Korpatsch before sealing a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory in her tournament opener.

"I'm super happy that I'm through, but other than that I didn't see many really good things," Pliskova said.

"I was struggling a bit in the rallies. I thought there were too many errors from easy balls, but my serve was quite ok.

"First rounds are always a bit nervous, especially a first match on clay. "I'm just going to hope it's going to be better."

There were no such problems for three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber, who breezed into the second round, sweeping aside Georgia's Ekaterine Gorgodze for a 6-2, 6-2 straight sets victory.

"That wasn't a bad way to start the clay-court season. She wasn't an easy opponent and I had a solid game," Kerber said.

Earlier this month, Barty claimed her second consecutive Miami Open title to retain her No. 1 WTA ranking.

The 2021 French Open will commence on Monday, May 24.

- with AFP

Originally published as Barty's incredible stat in clay opener